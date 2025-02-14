USA pound Finland at the Four Nations Face Off

The National Hockey League is currently taking two weeks off so the best players in the world can play in the Four Nations Faceoff Tournament. What we saw on Thursday night from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec was greatness from the United States, as they pounded Finland by a score of 6-1.

Who contributed to the Americans attack?

Six Americans had a multi-point game. Florida Panthers right winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan had three points each. Tkachuk had two goals and one assist, and Werenski had three assists. Meanwhile, Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale (younger brother of Matthew) had two goals, Minnesota Wild left winger Matt Boldly of Millville, Massachusetts had one goal and one assist for two points, Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska had one goal and one assist for two points, and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts had two assists.

Six unanswered goals

Finland actually scored first on a goal by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju at 7:31 of the first period before the Americans scored six straight times. Four of the six American goals were in the third period. Matthew Tkachuk and Guentzel scored 11 seconds apart in the first minute of the final frame.

Who do the USA and Finland play next?

There are no games on Friday. Then on Saturday the United States plays Canada, and Sweden plays Finland. The tournament then shifts to Boston on Monday with Canada playing Finland, and the United States playing Sweden. The final then takes place Thursday in Boston.

What happened on Wednesday?

Canada came through with a 4-3 win over Sweden in overtime. The top Canadian player was Pittsburgh Penguins center and captain Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, who had three assists. Meanwhile, the game-winning goal was scored by Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario.