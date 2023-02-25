News

USA Tennis Player Jessica Pegula Shares 29th Birthday Plans

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

February 24 is America’s top-ranked female tennis player Jessica Pegula’s 29th birthday.

Pegula has been very busy starting the 2023 season playing both singles and doubles.

She and doubles partner Coco Gauff recently defended their title in Doha.

But on her birthday after losing in Dubai, Pegula shares what she is up to.

What Pegula Said

Because she is often asked what it is like playing on the WTA tennis tour, Pegula starts her Twitter post as follows:

“Everyone: ‘What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!’

Then Pegula answers the question with a picture of her face and a bag of Doritos.

She says:

“Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home.”

The bagel Pegula is referring to is her 6-0 third set result to Barbara Krejcikova.

Krejcikova defeated Pegula in a 2-hour semifinal match at the Dubai Duty Free Championships earlier.

Pegula Has Juggled A Lot

Jessica recently revealed that her mother Kim suffered from a cardiac arrest at home last summer.

There were times last year when it was not clear if she would be able to resume the tennis tour with so many demands at home.

Kim continues to recover but deals with speech issues and other long-term effects of cardiac arrest.

The ultimate irony is that Pegula’s parents are the owners of the Buffalo Bills so in essence, they relived their private nightmare on the football field in January when Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.

Pegula wore the number three on her tennis skirt for her matches after the Damar Hamlin incident in honor of him.

Can Pegula Win A Grand Slam In 2023?

Pegula has a good chance at cracking into the Grand Slam champions club in 2023 in singles (and doubles with Gauff).

She is the top-ranked American and beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek this year at the United Cup.

It will not be easy because Swiatek has been on a fierce winning streak lately so Pegula will need to be at the top of her game.

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.

2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
News
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Completes His Long Return To Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
News
XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders
XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 17 2023
News
2023 XFL Odds, Teams, and Championship Contenders
2023 XFL Odds, Teams, and Championship Contenders
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top