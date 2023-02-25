February 24 is America’s top-ranked female tennis player Jessica Pegula’s 29th birthday.

Pegula has been very busy starting the 2023 season playing both singles and doubles.

She and doubles partner Coco Gauff recently defended their title in Doha.

But on her birthday after losing in Dubai, Pegula shares what she is up to.

What Pegula Said

Because she is often asked what it is like playing on the WTA tennis tour, Pegula starts her Twitter post as follows:

“Everyone: ‘What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!’

Then Pegula answers the question with a picture of her face and a bag of Doritos.

She says:

“Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home.”

Everyone: “What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!” Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5YqSZ0xHx5 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 24, 2023

The bagel Pegula is referring to is her 6-0 third set result to Barbara Krejcikova.

Krejcikova defeated Pegula in a 2-hour semifinal match at the Dubai Duty Free Championships earlier.

Pegula Has Juggled A Lot

Jessica recently revealed that her mother Kim suffered from a cardiac arrest at home last summer.

There were times last year when it was not clear if she would be able to resume the tennis tour with so many demands at home.

Kim continues to recover but deals with speech issues and other long-term effects of cardiac arrest.

The ultimate irony is that Pegula’s parents are the owners of the Buffalo Bills so in essence, they relived their private nightmare on the football field in January when Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.

Pegula wore the number three on her tennis skirt for her matches after the Damar Hamlin incident in honor of him.

Can Pegula Win A Grand Slam In 2023?

Pegula has a good chance at cracking into the Grand Slam champions club in 2023 in singles (and doubles with Gauff).

She is the top-ranked American and beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek this year at the United Cup.

It will not be easy because Swiatek has been on a fierce winning streak lately so Pegula will need to be at the top of her game.