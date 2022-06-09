The 2022 Belmont Stakes is being televised this Saturday on June 11; free USA Today Belmont Stakes picks and Belmont Stakes expert predictions in 2022 are available here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are available below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Continue reading for USA Today Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park in 2022.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

USA Today Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance for this race is 1 1/2 miles. It is a quarter of a mile longer than the Kentucky Derby. For that reason, this race is referred to as the “test of the champion.” Early Voting — the winner of the Preakness — is skipping this race to prepare for the Travers Stakes. Likewise, Rich Strike, the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby, did not race in the Preakness.

So, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Pertaining to the field, eight horses are racing in this year’s event. Rich Strike is making his return. Sportsbooks have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. According to the USA Today staff, We the People is the most intriguing pick. Not to worry, there is logic to support the bandwagon. Find out why down below.

We the People (+200) at BetOnline | USA Today Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

On Tuesday, We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this position. We the People, a 3-year-old colt, won the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes in May. And We the People placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. His finish at the Arkansas Derby was most disappointing.

It’s all the more reason why bettors are unsure on whether or not to place his gate number at the top of their exacta box for the Belmont Stakes. Can he be trusted to maintain the lead in this one? Yes, especially considering he’s well-rested and the odds are in his favor.

One important factor favoring We the People is speed. The USA Today staff agree on this main point. His best recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103. The 103 BSF score was measured at last month’s Peter Pan. He can outrun any of these horses. Justify — the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post position.

Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

Next, Rich Strike was the exciting dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post, and it was back in 2018. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

Furthermore, at the Leonatus Stakes, he placed third behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He trailed Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 for this race.

In the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. Strike will retain his underdog status for this particular Grade 1 race. Andy Serling believes Rich Strike’s win at the Kentucky Derby was a fluke. If owner Richard Dawson’s colt can pull away with another win, it would surprise not only horse racing analysts but gamblers as well.

Nest (+800) at BetOnline | USA Today Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

For the third pick, Nest has 8-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old filly is racing from the No. 3 post position. Twenty-three fillies have competed in this race since 1867. But only three have won the race: Ruthless (1867), Tanya (1905) and Rags to Riches (2007). Unlimited Budget was the last filly to race in the Belmont Stakes. She placed sixth in 2013.

Equally important, a total of 15 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at the No. 3 post position. In May, Nest placed second at the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks, finishing behind Secret Oath. To add to that, she won the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. Last December, she also won the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes.

Nest has finished in the top 3 of all of her entered races. Regarding speed, that’s her one con. Her best BSF in her racing career is 92. This is the second-lowest score in the field for Saturday’s race. Having said that, her race results are convincing. The USA Today staff can picture her winning.