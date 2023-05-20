As we approach the 2023 Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the coveted Triple Crown series, anticipation surges. USA Today’s picks and predictions, led by the trusted Kevin Ericksen, offer crucial insights into this thrilling race. This year, among the contenders, the subtly promising ‘National Treasure’ catches their eye, potentially setting the stage for an unforgettable race. Let’s take a peek at the USA Today 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions.



Here is a quick look at USA Today’s expert picks for the Preakness Stakes. For a more in-depth account, continue reading below.

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage -140 | National Treasure +300 | Blazing Sevens +750

USA Today’s Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

The USA Today have released their much anticipated picks for the upcoming Preakness Stakes. The team led by Kevin Ericksen are trying to find a way to take on the Kentucky Derby winner and big favorite Mage (-140).

Their attention is on a couple of others in the race, so let’s take a look at the USA Today’s expert picks for the Preakness 2023.

National Treasure (+300)

The USA Today’s main pick the Preakness is National Treasure. The Bob Baffert trained horse will be looking to follow in the footsteps of seven other horses from the same yard. Baffert’s record in the race is phenomenal and the USA Today thinks it will only improve on Saturday.

Baffert was suspended from the Kentucky Derby, but is able to enter horses into the other classics. He’s got nothing to lose and is expected to send out National Treasure to the front under the guidance of John Velazquez. If National Treasure gets an easy lead, it could be difficult to peg back and the USA Today team could be celebrating as it crosses the line in front.

Longshot Bet: Red Route One (+1000)

If you’re after a longshot in the race, the USA Today thinks you can do worse than betting Red Route One at +1000.

Ericksen cites the recent victories of jockey Joel Rosario as the reason he believes Red Route One can be victorious in the Preakness Stakes. Rosario has won the Miss Preakness Friday, the Grade 3 Bewitch at Keeneland, and the Apple Blossom handicap in the last month.

He will be looking to add the Preakness to these big wins, and USA Today thinks he has a good shot at doing so.

