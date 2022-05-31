USA vs Morocco Odds, Picks And Predictions

Team USA return to action for an international friendly with Morocco at 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, and we’re taking a quick look ahead by offering some of our own best picks and predictions for the game, as well as where to find the best odds.

How To Claim The BetOnline USA vs Morocco Betting Offer

In preparation for the USA’s return to international soccer, we have found a spectacular offer for customers yet to sign up with BetOnline – see below for further details.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Register by following the steps and fill out your details. Make a qualifying deposit and bet. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once your qualifying bet has settled (up to $1000).

USA vs Morocco Betting Preview

The World Cup in Qatar is just under six months away, and the beginning of the summer off-season will see the USAMNT compete in a string of friendlies over the next fortnight, the first of which against Morocco this week at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Both sides find themselves in somewhat of a purple patch, with the US remaining unbeaten on home soil for 23 games, while Morocco have moved up into the top 25 nations in the world having remained unbeaten in their previous 30 matches across all competitions.

There are likely to be some key battles seen across the field, with Morocco’s talented young right-back Achraf Hakimi likely to be up against another speed demon in USA captain and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, while Timothy Weah will be putting pressure on them from the right and Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta controlling things in the middle up against Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Romain Saiss.

USA are slightly favoured in the markets and rightly so – they have been in exceptional form in World Cup qualifiers, losing just three of their 14 games on their way to securing their place in Qatar.

Morocco however will fancy their chances of inflicting damage on the home side’s impeccable record in the US, he US will have to be particularly wary of forward Ayoub El Kaabi leading the line – his 18 goals were the second-most in this year’s Turkish Super Lig.

Our Tip: USA TO WIN 2-1 @ +800 with BetOnline

Other Odds and Markets for USA vs Morocco

To Keep a Clean Sheet Odds

Clean Sheet USA vs Morocco Odds Bookmaker USA +160 Morocco +275

Match Result and Over 2.5 Goals