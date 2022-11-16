USA vs Wales Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B

Our USA vs Wales betting picks for their opening World Cup fixture can be backed with up to $1000 in free soccer bets with BetOnline. See below our USA vs Wales predictions, key stats and the latest match odds for this World Cup 2022 Group B clash on Monday November 21.



USA v Wales Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group B Match

Wales and USA have only met twice before in World football and it’s the USNMT that have the edge from that small sample size with a win and a draw.

They last played in an International Friendly in November 2020, at the Liberty Stadium in Wales with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Wales will be making their first appearance at the World Cup Finals since 1958, where they reached the Quarter-final stages – going out to Brazil with a certain Pele scoring the winner.

USA have been involved in the World Cup between 1990 and 2014, but failed to qualify for the last event in 2018, which was held in Russia, so are making a welcome return.

The Match Betting and FIFA Rankings Suggests a Tight Game



With Wales currently holding a FIFA ranking of 19th and USA only three places ahead of them in 16th, then it’s no surprise that the leading soccer betting apps for World Cup odds have priced up a tight match here.

Wales are on offer in the match betting @+205 with BetOnline, with USA a tad shorter @+168 and the draw available @+203.

USA v Wales Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Monday November 21

USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play USA +168 DRAW +203 WALES +205

Note: Odds are subject to change

Wales Match Stats



Wales have NOT won in their last 5 games

Wales have won just 1 of their last 8 games

Both teams have scored in 9 of Wales’s last 11 games

Wales have scored in 12 of their last 13 games

Gareth Bale (Wales) has scored 40 goals (108 caps)

Wales Winless In Their Last Five Games

The worry for Wales fans is that they will head into this opening World Cup Group B game winless from their last five. In fact, their last victory was in the 1-0 win over Ukraine that qualified Wales for the World Cup Finals back on June 5 this year.

Plus, if we go back a bit further than it’s actually only one win from the last 8 for Wales

Wales: Last 5 Matches



Sept 25, 2022: Wales 0-1 Poland

Sept 22, 2022: Belgium 2-1 Wales

June 14, 2022: Netherlands 3-2 Wales

June 11, 2022: Wales 1-1 Belgium

June 8, 2022: Wales 1-2 Netherlands

The Stats Suggest Backing Wales To Score



Despite Wales not winning in their last five, the Dragons to have a very good record of scoring – they’ve notched in 12 of their last 13 matches, while both teams have scored in 9 of the last 11 games Wales have been involved in.

Gareth Bale The Main Man For Wales



When Wales are struggling then former Tottenham and Real Madrid player Gareth Bale is the man they turn to and most of the time he delivers. Bale has netted 40 International goals for his country from 108 caps and you feel there will be more to come at this World Cup. He now plays his club football at Los Angeles FC, so some USA fans will have him on their radar based on that.

USA Match Stats

USA haven’t won in their last 3 games

USA have scored just 1 goal in their last 3 games

USA have drawn 3 of their last 5 games (2 been 0-0)

4 of USA’s last 5 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of USA’s last 13 games

Christian Pulisic has scored 21 goals (51 caps)

USA Have Drawn Three Of Their Last Five Matches

Like Wales, USA are heading into the World Cup Finals on a run without a win. The USNMT are winless from their last three and during that time have also only scored one goal. However, they have managed to grab a few draws with their last match against Saudi Arabia ending 0-0, plus they held El Salvador and Uruguay in recent matches too. You can back another USA draw against Wales @+203 with BetOnline.

USA: Last 5 Matches

Sept 27, 2022: Saudi Arabia 0-0 USA

Sept 23, 2022: Japan 2-0 USA

June 15, 2022: El Salvador 1-1 USA

June 11, 2022: USA 5-0 Grenada

June 5, 2022: USA 0-0 Uruguay

Match Stats For USA Indicate 2 Or Less Goals In The Game

USA fired in 5 goals against Grenada back in June this year in a Nations League game, but since then their last three matches have all been low-scoring affairs (Under 2.5 Goals). The USMNT team have also only managed to score once from those three games too, while another key USA match stat when going over their last 13 games is that both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of them!

This tells us that in a massive 85% of USA’s last 13 matches one of the sides involved in the game fails to score – it’s been the USA in 6 of those fixtures.

A Lot Will Rest With Christian Pulisic

Chelsea player Christian Pulisic is the star man for the USA and with 21 goals from his 51 caps to date then he’s going to be a popular pick to get on the scoresheet again in this fixture. He’s, however, only managed one goal for his club this season in the league from 21 appearances, so isn’t heading into the World Cup Finals in great order.

USA v Wales Betting Pick and Prediction For World Cup Group B Game

Overall, it’s a Group B World Cup match that looks cagey to say the least. By the time the game kicks-off they will also know the result of the other game in their group between England vs Iran, which might have a bearing on how the teams play too.

However, you also feel both teams here will take a draw and move on to fancy their chances of getting something against Iran and maybe even cause a slight upset over England. Plus, as mentioned USA have a drawn three of their last five games.

In short, a point each for Wales and USA here will still keep their World Cup dreams alive and so this looks a solid option when it comes to our USA vs Wales betting pick for this World Cup Group B games.

Don't forget to snap-up your free $1000 bet with BetOnline to use on the game and you'll be ahead before kick-off.

BEST BET: DRAW @ +203 with BetOnline

World Cup Group B Betting

World Cup Group B Betting Odds Play ENGLAND -260 USA +475 WALES +550 IRAN +1800

Note: Odds are subject to change

How Can I Watch USA v Wales and The Rest Of The World Cup?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup USA v Wales Match Time (CT): 1pm (Mon, Nov 21)

1pm (Mon, Nov 21) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds USA v Wales Match Betting: USA +168| Draw +203| Wales +205

See below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will let you to place bets on the World Cup game between USA v Wales in ANY US state.

You also don't have to deposit the full amounts with our leading soccer betting sites to get the offers (just make sure it's their minimum), but if you can 'MAX OUT' with them all then you'll be sitting on a generous $6000 in free bets that you can then use to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TOP TIP – Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our soccer betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your free bets are credited to your accounts. Redeeming these World Cup offers means soccer fans can place bets on the FIFA World Cup in any US state and score a winning goal before kick-off time ahead of this USA v Wales Group B game.

