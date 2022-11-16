USA vs Wales Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B

Our USA vs Wales betting picks for their opening World Cup fixture can be backed with up to $1000 in free soccer bets with BetOnline. See below our USA vs Wales predictions, key stats and the latest match odds for this World Cup 2022 Group B clash on Monday November 21.
USA v Wales Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group B Match
Wales and USA have only met twice before in World football and it’s the USNMT that have the edge from that small sample size with a win and a draw.
They last played in an International Friendly in November 2020, at the Liberty Stadium in Wales with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.
Wales will be making their first appearance at the World Cup Finals since 1958, where they reached the Quarter-final stages – going out to Brazil with a certain Pele scoring the winner.
USA have been involved in the World Cup between 1990 and 2014, but failed to qualify for the last event in 2018, which was held in Russia, so are making a welcome return.
The Match Betting and FIFA Rankings Suggests a Tight Game
With Wales currently holding a FIFA ranking of 19th and USA only three places ahead of them in 16th, then it’s no surprise that the leading soccer betting apps for World Cup odds have priced up a tight match here.
Wales are on offer in the match betting @+205 with BetOnline, with USA a tad shorter @+168 and the draw available @+203.
USA v Wales Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Monday November 21
|USA v Wales: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|USA
|+168
|DRAW
|+203
|WALES
|+205
Note: Odds are subject to change
Wales Match Stats
- Wales have NOT won in their last 5 games
- Wales have won just 1 of their last 8 games
- Both teams have scored in 9 of Wales’s last 11 games
- Wales have scored in 12 of their last 13 games
- Gareth Bale (Wales) has scored 40 goals (108 caps)
Wales Winless In Their Last Five Games
The worry for Wales fans is that they will head into this opening World Cup Group B game winless from their last five. In fact, their last victory was in the 1-0 win over Ukraine that qualified Wales for the World Cup Finals back on June 5 this year.
Plus, if we go back a bit further than it’s actually only one win from the last 8 for Wales
Wales: Last 5 Matches
- Sept 25, 2022: Wales 0-1 Poland
- Sept 22, 2022: Belgium 2-1 Wales
- June 14, 2022: Netherlands 3-2 Wales
- June 11, 2022: Wales 1-1 Belgium
- June 8, 2022: Wales 1-2 Netherlands
The Stats Suggest Backing Wales To Score
Despite Wales not winning in their last five, the Dragons to have a very good record of scoring – they’ve notched in 12 of their last 13 matches, while both teams have scored in 9 of the last 11 games Wales have been involved in.
Gareth Bale The Main Man For Wales
When Wales are struggling then former Tottenham and Real Madrid player Gareth Bale is the man they turn to and most of the time he delivers. Bale has netted 40 International goals for his country from 108 caps and you feel there will be more to come at this World Cup. He now plays his club football at Los Angeles FC, so some USA fans will have him on their radar based on that.
USA Match Stats
- USA haven’t won in their last 3 games
- USA have scored just 1 goal in their last 3 games
- USA have drawn 3 of their last 5 games (2 been 0-0)
- 4 of USA’s last 5 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of USA’s last 13 games
- Christian Pulisic has scored 21 goals (51 caps)
USA Have Drawn Three Of Their Last Five Matches
Like Wales, USA are heading into the World Cup Finals on a run without a win. The USNMT are winless from their last three and during that time have also only scored one goal. However, they have managed to grab a few draws with their last match against Saudi Arabia ending 0-0, plus they held El Salvador and Uruguay in recent matches too. You can back another USA draw against Wales @+203 with BetOnline.
USA: Last 5 Matches
- Sept 27, 2022: Saudi Arabia 0-0 USA
- Sept 23, 2022: Japan 2-0 USA
- June 15, 2022: El Salvador 1-1 USA
- June 11, 2022: USA 5-0 Grenada
- June 5, 2022: USA 0-0 Uruguay
Match Stats For USA Indicate 2 Or Less Goals In The Game
USA fired in 5 goals against Grenada back in June this year in a Nations League game, but since then their last three matches have all been low-scoring affairs (Under 2.5 Goals). The USMNT team have also only managed to score once from those three games too, while another key USA match stat when going over their last 13 games is that both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of them!
This tells us that in a massive 85% of USA’s last 13 matches one of the sides involved in the game fails to score – it’s been the USA in 6 of those fixtures.
A Lot Will Rest With Christian Pulisic
Chelsea player Christian Pulisic is the star man for the USA and with 21 goals from his 51 caps to date then he’s going to be a popular pick to get on the scoresheet again in this fixture. He’s, however, only managed one goal for his club this season in the league from 21 appearances, so isn’t heading into the World Cup Finals in great order.
USA v Wales Betting Pick and Prediction For World Cup Group B Game
Overall, it’s a Group B World Cup match that looks cagey to say the least. By the time the game kicks-off they will also know the result of the other game in their group between England vs Iran, which might have a bearing on how the teams play too.
However, you also feel both teams here will take a draw and move on to fancy their chances of getting something against Iran and maybe even cause a slight upset over England. Plus, as mentioned USA have a drawn three of their last five games.
In short, a point each for Wales and USA here will still keep their World Cup dreams alive and so this looks a solid option when it comes to our USA vs Wales betting pick for this World Cup Group B games.
BEST BET: DRAW @ +203 with BetOnline
World Cup Group B Betting
|World Cup Group B Betting
|Odds
|Play
|ENGLAND
|-260
|USA
|+475
|WALES
|+550
|IRAN
|+1800
Note: Odds are subject to change
How Can I Watch USA v Wales and The Rest Of The World Cup?
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup USA v Wales Match Time (CT): 1pm (Mon, Nov 21)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds USA v Wales Match Betting: USA +168| Draw +203| Wales +205
RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
