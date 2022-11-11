USA World Cup Odds 2022: USMNT +100 To Qualify From Group B

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, you can back the United States Men’s National Team to qualify from Group B at a fantastic price of +100. Here is how you can do just that and avail of some World Cup free bets and cash bonuses too.

Can head coach Gregg Berhalter guide the USA a magnificent World Cup run? Can the USA Premier League stars like Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Brandon Aaronson help the USMNT qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup? Only time will tell but they have every chance!

Best World Cup Betting Sites For Backing The USMNT

Our sports betting sites for soccer allow players to join and wager on the World Cup from ANY US state.

If you like betting on the move and don’t have time to sit down and take your time selecting your World Cup bets, then check out the best soccer betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when out and about.

2022 World Cup Group B Odds

Group B is made up of the following four countries:

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group B to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The United States Men’s National Team are second favorites to make it into the Last 16, just like they did in their last two World Cup’s.

Group B To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play England -300 -850 Iran

+1600 +350 USA

+550 +100 Wales

+600 +110

As you can see from the above table, England are favorites to win Group B. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Gareth Southgate’s men will qualify from the group in either first or second place, and are more than likely going to win Group B in the process.

However, it may come as a surprise or it may not, but the United States Men’s National Team are in fact second favorites to win the group. You can get the USMNT to win Group B at a magnificent price of +550 with BetOnline. If you want to play it safe and think that the USA will qualify, but perhaps as the runner-up, then back them with BetOnline at a price of +100.

How To Bet On The US Men’s National Team To Qualify From Group B

The best USA sports betting site for World Cup promo codes and free bets is BetOnline. So, click their links on this page and simply sign-up by just entering a few quick details. You can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000. That's right, if you deposit $2,000 you will receive the maximum $1,000 in free bets. Similarly, if you deposit $500 for example, you will get $250 in free bets thanks to BetOnline's 50% matched deposit bonus.

So, if you think the USMNT have what it takes to come in the top two in Group B and qualify for the knockout stages, or perhaps even go all the way and win the whole tournament

Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on the 2022 World Cup from Qatar

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT have got to the Last 16 the last two times they have qualified for the World Cup (2010 & 2014)

2022 World Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Group Stages: Sunday November 20 to Friday December 2

Round of 16: Saturday December 3 to Tuesday December 6

Quarter-Finals: Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Semi-Finals: Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14

Third Place Play-Off: Saturday December 17

Final: Sunday December 18 (10am kick-off EST)

2022 Qatar World Cup Outright Odds

As we have alluded to on this page, the United States Men’s National Team have a tough group. They are in Group B with England, Wales and Iran.

The USA are +100 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to make it into the knockout stages and qualify from their group. However, if you think they can go all the way and win the 2022 World Cup, then check out the best outright odds in the following chart.

Below is a full table of odds for all 32 nations competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

