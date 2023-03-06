USC Commit Isaiah Collier Wins 2023 Naismith Award

The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award was just awarded to a 6’4 guard that has committed to attend the University of Southern California. Get used to hearing the name Isaiah Collier.

A Star On The Rise

Isaiah Collier’s star continues to rise as the Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler point guard and USC signee solidified his status as one of the top basketball recruits in the country. Not only is Collier the No. 1 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking, but he’s also the latest recipient of the prestigious Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award.

“First, I want to give honor to God, who has blessed me with the opportunity to play the game of basketball. Second, I want to thank my family, who are ‘My Rock,’ my coaches and teachers, and my teammates and friends for supporting me throughout my journey on and off the court. I’m truly humbled to be mentioned alongside the previous Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy winners, and my fellow nominees. I will cherish this moment for years to come.” – Isaiah Collier

Another Atlanta Area Legend on the Hardcourt

With his name now etched alongside basketball greats such as Dwight Howard (2004), Derrick Favors (2009), and Lou Williams (2005), Collier’s talent is undeniable. The Atlanta area has a rich history of producing top talent, and Collier’s addition to the list of winners cements his status as one of the area’s brightest prospects. Collier rose to the top and emerged victorious despite competing against some tough competition, including 2025 No. 1 prospect Cameron Boozer and Kentucky signees Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner Jr. With accolades like these, it’s clear that Collier is a name to watch out for as he transitions to the college game.

Isaiah Collier is considered the top high school basketball senior in the United States. He recently chose USC over UCLA, Cincinnati, and Michigan. At 6’4″, the point guard led Wheeler High School to two state titles in three years and was dominant in the Nike EYBL, leading in assists with 6.5 per game and finishing in the top five in scoring with 19 points per game. He suffered a knee injury during USA Basketball tryouts that ended his season but returned to the court two months later and won MVP at both the Steph Curry Camp and the Under Armour Elite 24 showcase.

“Isaiah makes the difference between the second weekend in the NCAA tournament and championship Monday, potentially,” one NBA scout puts it. “He’ll be the reason coaches get extensions.”

Isaiah Collier is USC’s first No. 1 overall recruit in the modern era, which is a significant achievement for the USC basketball program