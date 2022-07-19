USC National Championship Odds Improve By 58% at Top Sportsbooks

With the college football season just over a month away, the USC Trojans have emerged as the most popular bet to win the College Football National Championship in 2022. One Las Vegas sportsbook was forced to move USC’s National Championship odds from 40-1 to 25-1 over the last week. Meanwhile, at BetOnline, one of the best NCAAF betting sites, the Trojans have already moved down to +1600 odds to win the College Football Playoff. Below, we’ll go over why the USC National Championship odds have been moving and whether or not the Trojans have a realistic shot of winning it all in 2022.

Why Have The USC National Championship Odds Been Moving?

Despite another disappointing campaign last year, college football fans haven’t been shy about betting on USC to win the National Championship in 2022.

In fact, no NCAA football team has attracted more money or more bets to win the national title than the Trojans.

USC finished the 2021-22 college football season with a disappointing 4-8 overall record. The Trojans decided to fire head coach Clay Helton and lost six of their final seven games as a result.

Instead of rebuilding in the offseason, the Trojans reloaded with some of college football’s brightest stars, beginning with hiring former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley brought esteemed quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be paired with 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison to form one of the NCAA’s best QB-WR tandems.

With Riley roaming the sidelines, USC’s National Championship odds have improved by 58%, moving from 40-1 to 25-1 at one Las Vegas sportsbook.

BetOnline, one of the top offshore betting sites, has already moved USC to fifth on the National Championship 2022 odds board at 16-1.

2022 National Championship Odds

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia won the 2021 College Football Playoff for its first national title win since 1980. While the Bulldogs are expected to be one of the best college football teams in the country once again in 2022, they aren’t the favorite to win it all.

In fact, that distinction belongs to last year’s runner-up, the Alabama Crimson Tide. With 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young back for his sophomore season, the Crimson Tide have the best National Championship odds at +200.

Ohio State (+350) and Georgia (+475) are among the top National Championship contenders. The Buckeyes will be led by CJ Stroud, another Heisman-hopeful at quarterback while Stetson Bennett returned for his senior year to defend his national title at Georgia.

Clemson (+800) and USC (+1600) finish off the list of the top-five teams with the best National Championship odds.

For a complete breakdown of the National Championship odds for some of the top teams in college football, scroll down below.

College Football Teams National Championship 2022 Odds Play Alabama Crimson Tide +210 Ohio State Buckeyes +350 Georgia Bulldogs +475 Clemson Tigers +800 University of Southern California +1600 Texas A&M Aggies +2200 Michigan Wolverines +5000 Notre Dame Fighting Irish +5000 Oklahoma Sooners +5000 Miami

Hurricanes +6600

Can USC Win the National Championship in 2022?

Lincoln Riley has coached two of the last three Heisman Trophy winners and will have a familiar quarterback under center in his first year at USC.

Known as a quarterback guru, Riley chose Caleb Williams to supplant former Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler as the team’s starting quarterback at Oklahoma. Then, after Riley was hired at USC, Williams decided to go with him, entering his name in the transfer portal to move to Southern California.

As a freshman, Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes. He proved to be a dual-threat with his legs, adding 442 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

The Trojans also cashed in by getting one of the nation’s top receivers, Jordan Addison, who will transfer from Pittsburgh, where he played with Kenny Pickett, who was drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In just his sophomore season, Addison finished with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

With two of the nation’s top transfers in hand, Riley should have more than enough fire power to command one of the nation’s top offenses in 2022. USC will also benefit from a softer conference schedule in the PAC-12, which should make the Trojans one of the trendiest picks to win the National Championship.