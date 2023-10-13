In week 7 of college of football, the undefeated USC Trojans heads to South Bend to take on a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team looking to bounce back from a loss to Louisville. In a must-see top-25 clash, that pits two of the best NCAAF quarterbacks against one another in Caleb Williams and Sam Hartman, we take a look at the odds, and offer our best bets and predictions.
- 🏈 Event: USC Trojans (10) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21)
- 🏟️ Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 7:30 PM ET
- 📺 TV: NBC/Peacock
- 🎲 Odds: Notre Dame -3 -108 / O/U 60.5
USC vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|USC
|+3
|-112
|+117
|Over 60.5
|+105
|Notre Dame
|-3
|-108
|-137
|Under 60.5
|-125
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
USC Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense
|USC Offense
|Notre Dame Defense
|51.8
|Points Per Game
|15.9
|523.3
|Yards Per Game
|279.4
|6.0
|Yards Per Rush
|3.6
|10.5
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|5.5
|1.8
|Sacks Per Game
|1.6
Notre Dame Offense vs. USC Defense
|Notre Dame Offense
|USC Defense
|34.1
|Points Per Game
|27.0
|437.9
|Yards Per Game
|421.3
|5.0
|Yards Per Rush
|4.2
|9.3
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|7.3
|1.6
|Sacks Per Game
|3.7
USC vs. Notre Dame Best Bets & Predictions
USC’s high-powered offense will need to be firing on all cylinders when they take on the Irish on Saturday evening. USC hasn’t failed to put up 40 points in a game this season, although it did take them three overtimes to get there last week against Arizona.
Notre Dame struggled themselves last week too. They were beaten convincingly by a very good Louisville team, but it will be a result that will frustrate the Irish, who thought this they had a shot at winning it all this year. That seems a distant dream with two losses on the season now.
This is not a bad matchup for the Irish to get a good win on their resume. Arizona held this USC team to 28 last time out, and this defense is a step up from that. USC will look to attack through QB Caleb Williams, but Notre Dame ranks 10th in college football for yards allowed per pass attempts, and 11th for total yards allowed. Additionally, they rank 15th in total points allowed. It all adds up to what could be the Trojans’ toughest matchup so far.
Under center for Notre Dame is Sam Hartman. Hartman is a class act, but has had his struggles of late. This is pretty much a ‘get right’ spot for him. The USC D is very average and Hartman, who has been in college for about twenty years, has the know-how to put a dent in the Trojans.
Notre Dame ranks a lowly 70th in pass yards allowed per attempt, and it’s here we believe Hartman and the Irish will flourish. Notre Dame should have too much for USC and our best bet and prediction for this game is Notre Dame -3 at -108 with BetOnline.
