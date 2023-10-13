College Football Picks

USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

David Evans
In week 7 of college of football, the undefeated USC Trojans heads to South Bend to take on a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team looking to bounce back from a loss to Louisville. In a must-see top-25 clash, that pits two of the best NCAAF quarterbacks against one another in Caleb Williams and Sam Hartman, we take a look at the odds, and offer our best bets and predictions.

  • 🏈 Event: USC Trojans (10) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV: NBC/Peacock
  • 🎲 Odds: Notre Dame -3 -108 / O/U 60.5

USC vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
USC
 +3 -112 +117 Over 60.5 +105 USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets
Notre Dame
 -3 -108 -137 Under 60.5 -125 USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

USC Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense

USC Offense Notre Dame Defense
51.8 Points Per Game 15.9
523.3 Yards Per Game 279.4
6.0 Yards Per Rush 3.6
10.5 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.5
1.8 Sacks Per Game 1.6

Notre Dame Offense vs. USC Defense

Notre Dame Offense
 USC Defense
34.1 Points Per Game 27.0
437.9 Yards Per Game 421.3
5.0 Yards Per Rush 4.2
9.3 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.3
1.6 Sacks Per Game 3.7

USC vs. Notre Dame Best Bets & Predictions

USC’s high-powered offense will need to be firing on all cylinders when they take on the Irish on Saturday evening. USC hasn’t failed to put up 40 points in a game this season, although it did take them three overtimes to get there last week against Arizona.

Notre Dame struggled themselves last week too. They were beaten convincingly by a very good Louisville team, but it will be a result that will frustrate the Irish, who thought this they had a shot at winning it all this year. That seems a distant dream with two losses on the season now.

This is not a bad matchup for the Irish to get a good win on their resume. Arizona held this USC team to 28 last time out, and this defense is a step up from that. USC will look to attack through QB Caleb Williams, but Notre Dame ranks 10th in college football for yards allowed per pass attempts, and 11th for total yards allowed. Additionally, they rank 15th in total points allowed. It all adds up to what could be the Trojans’ toughest matchup so far.

Under center for Notre Dame is Sam Hartman. Hartman is a class act, but has had his struggles of late. This is pretty much a ‘get right’ spot for him. The USC D is very average and Hartman, who has been in college for about twenty years, has the know-how to put a dent in the Trojans.

Notre Dame ranks a lowly 70th in pass yards allowed per attempt, and it’s here we believe Hartman and the Irish will flourish. Notre Dame should have too much for USC and our best bet and prediction for this game is Notre Dame -3 at -108 with BetOnline.

Bet on Notre Dame @ -108 with BetOnline

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
