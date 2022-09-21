Week Three of the new NFL season kicks off with a heated clash between NFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers and we’ve selected some same game parlay betting picks for you to use your $750 free bet on.
Use $750 NFL Betting Promo On Our Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Nick Chubb over 81.5 rushing yards @ -115 with Bovada
- Pat Freiermuth over 37.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Bovada
- Pat Freiermuth anytime touchdown scorer @ +330 with Bovada
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign UpT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Already signed up to these bookmakers? Check out the best NFL sports betting sites.
How To Claim $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
Using the code INSIDERS, you can claim up to $750 in NFL free bets for the game between the Browns and the Steelers.
1. Sign-up with Bovada HERE
2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Browns vs Steelers game
Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Nick Chubb over 81.5 rushing yards @ +115 with Bovada
The Browns were expected to rely more on their run game with Deshaun Watson suspended and that has indeed proved to be the case. Tthey lead the NFL at 200.5 rushing yards per game with Nick Chubb leading the AFC with 228 yards and three touchdowns. With the Steelers missing one of their key leaders in linebacker T.J. Watt, Chubb should find a few lanes to exploit so back the former Georgia Bulldogs star to beat the spread of 81.5 yards.
Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Pat Freiermuth over 37.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Bovada
One of Mitchell Trubisky’s favorite targets, Pat Freiermuth to catch for over 37.5 yards is our pick for the second part of our parlay. The Penn State product played 89% of Pittsburgh’s snaps in Week 1 and 81% last week. This increased usage comes after not reaching the 80% mark a single time in his rookie season. Overall, he’s averaging 6.3 targets, 4.5 receptions, and 40.2 yards per game, so at 37.5 the line seems a little low which is good news for us.
Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Pat Freiermuth anytime touchdown scorer @ +330 with Bovada
Freiermuth has quickly become the focal point of Pittsburgh’s red zone offense this season. Although Trubisky has only attempted a small sample of 4 red zone passes through two games, 2 of them have gone Pat Freiermuth’s way. And, one of them was for a touchdown last week. Furthermore, he scored against the Cleveland Browns last season and he’s now scored in 5 of 8 games when seeing at least 70% of the offensive snaps. At +330, this one’s impossible to pass on.
/p>
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cleveland Browns
|-195
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+175