Use $750 NFL Betting Promo On Our Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Week Three of the new NFL season kicks off with a heated clash between NFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers and we’ve selected some same game parlay betting picks for you to use your $750 free bet on.

Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Nick Chubb over 81.5 rushing yards @ +115 with Bovada

The Browns were expected to rely more on their run game with Deshaun Watson suspended and that has indeed proved to be the case. Tthey lead the NFL at 200.5 rushing yards per game with Nick Chubb leading the AFC with 228 yards and three touchdowns. With the Steelers missing one of their key leaders in linebacker T.J. Watt, Chubb should find a few lanes to exploit so back the former Georgia Bulldogs star to beat the spread of 81.5 yards.

Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Pat Freiermuth over 37.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Bovada

One of Mitchell Trubisky’s favorite targets, Pat Freiermuth to catch for over 37.5 yards is our pick for the second part of our parlay. The Penn State product played 89% of Pittsburgh’s snaps in Week 1 and 81% last week. This increased usage comes after not reaching the 80% mark a single time in his rookie season. Overall, he’s averaging 6.3 targets, 4.5 receptions, and 40.2 yards per game, so at 37.5 the line seems a little low which is good news for us.

Browns vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Pat Freiermuth anytime touchdown scorer @ +330 with Bovada

Freiermuth has quickly become the focal point of Pittsburgh’s red zone offense this season. Although Trubisky has only attempted a small sample of 4 red zone passes through two games, 2 of them have gone Pat Freiermuth’s way. And, one of them was for a touchdown last week. Furthermore, he scored against the Cleveland Browns last season and he’s now scored in 5 of 8 games when seeing at least 70% of the offensive snaps. At +330, this one’s impossible to pass on.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Cleveland Browns -195 Use $750 NFL Betting Promo On Our Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
Pittsburgh Steelers +175 Use $750 NFL Betting Promo On Our Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

