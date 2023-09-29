News

Use Bovada Bonus Code & Claim $750 Canelo vs Charlo Free Bet

Charlie Rhodes
Get a Canelo vs Charlo free bet worth up to $750 this weekend using the Bovada bonus code – join us as we show you how to maximise this offer.

Bovada Bonus Code: $750 Canelo vs Charlo Free Bet

Light-middleweight Jermell Charlo is bumping himself up two weight classes to challenge fellow undisputed star Canelo Alvarez, with the latter putting all four of his belts on the line.

With such a massive occasion on the horizon in Las Vegas, now is undoubtedly the best time to make use of the Bovada bonus code offer.

With up to $750 in Canelo vs Charlo free bets ready to be redeemed, see how to get yours below.

  1. Click here to join Bovada
  2. Make an initial deposit: ($50 minimum | $1000 max)
  3. Receive your Canelo vs Charlo Free Bet
  4. Place your boxing wager

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus code can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum Bovada bonus code offer is $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting

Bovada Bonus Code Offer Review

The Bovada bonus code offer is among the more generous of those sports betting sites operating online.

$750 worth of Canelo vs Charlo free bets afford new customers ample opportunity to explore the boxing markets they have to offer, and beyond with over 30 sporting options to choose from.

‘Know Your Customer’ checks are also not required when signing up, so you just need an email and a password in mind to begin betting.

Coupled with the fact you can bet from anywhere, even in restricted states – its no wonder Bovada are one the US’ favorite sportsbooks

We have also listed some of the Canelo vs Charlo betting markets you can wager on using the Bovada bonus code this weekend.

  • Moneyline winner
  • Round Betting
  • Method of Victory
  • Match Duration
  • Knockdowns
  • Exclusive Boosted Odds

 

Boxing Betting Guides 2023

News
