Usher’s performance at Super Bowl LVIII’s Halftime Show has catapulted his Spotify streams, with a staggering 550% increase observed just two days post-performance. Alongside this digital success, his concert ticket prices have also surged, marking a 40% rise since the Super Bowl spectacle. Remarkably, his hit song “Yeah!” has dominated TikTok, becoming its most trending topic.

The Ripple Effect of Usher’s Halftime Show on Spotify and Ticket Sales

Usher’s electrifying presence at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show has not only captivated millions of viewers but also triggered an extraordinary spike in his music streaming numbers. On Tuesday, just two days following his performance, Usher’s streams on Spotify rocketed by an unprecedented 550%. This surge showcases the immense impact that a Super Bowl appearance can have on an artist’s streaming popularity.

In tandem with his streaming success, there’s been a notable increase in the demand for Usher’s live performances. Ticket prices for his concerts have witnessed a 40% hike since his appearance at the Super Bowl.

“Yeah!” Takes Over TikTok

Adding to this wave of success, Usher’s iconic track “Yeah!” has taken over the digital realm of TikTok. It has emerged as the platform’s most trending topic, illustrating the song’s enduring appeal and its newfound resurgence among both new and long-time fans.

This TikTok trend underscores the cross-generational impact of Usher’s music, introduced to a younger audience, many of whom may have been unfamiliar with his work prior to the Super Bowl.

How Much Did the NFL Pay Usher to Perform at the Super Bowl?

Interestingly, the NFL does not traditionally pay artists for their Super Bowl Halftime Show performances. Instead, the league covers expenses and production costs.

Despite the absence of a performance fee, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a lucrative opportunity for artists. For Usher, the decision to perform for free has clearly paid off. The immense surge in his streaming numbers and ticket sales following the event demonstrates the powerful platform the Super Bowl offers for unparalleled exposure and career revitalization.