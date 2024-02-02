Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets, Odds, & Expert Picks

Grammy Award-winning artist and R&B icon Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in 2024. Below, we examine the bets, odds, and expert picks surrounding Usher at Super Bowl 2024.

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets and Odds

“I had to keep it a secret…I couldn't let my kids know.” While planning his upcoming half-time performance during #SuperBowlLVIII, superstar @Usher had to use the code word “Utah” to keep plans under wraps. He talks to @thattracysmith this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7mBmphbf0g — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 2, 2024

The prop market for Usher’s halftime show features bets on his setlist, clothing, and special guests.

With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, there are prop bets involving her and Usher, including if she’ll perform a song with the “Confessions” singer.

There are even props about the type of necklace the R&B artist will wear, with a ball chain (+200) as the favorite.

View the bets and odds for Usher at Super Bowl 2024 below via BetOnline.

Number of songs in Usher’s set Odds Play Over 8.5 songs +110 Under 8.5 song -140

Type of necklace on Usher – first appearance Odds Play Ball chain +200 Box chain +250 Cable chain +300 Figaro chain +350 Link chain +350 Rope chain +600 Rolo chain +600

Usher to perform a cover version Odds Play Yes -180 No +140

Usher to perform a Taylor Swift song Odds Play Yes +600 No -1500

What will happen first onstage? Odds Play Usher video montage +200 Pyrotechnics +250 Laser show +250 Dancers +250 Solo musician/guitarist +350 Usher +400

Will Justin Bieber take the stage with Usher? Odds Play Yes +200 No -300

Will Usher be wearing sunglasses first appearance? Odds Play Yes -300 No +200

Will Usher expose a nipple onstage? Odds Play Yes +110 No -150

Will Usher give a shoutout to Taylor Swift? Odds Play Yes +550 No -1000

Appear onstage with Usher during the Halftime Show Odds Play Ludacris +200 Lil John +300 will.i.am +400 Nicki Minaj +500 P Diddy/Sean Combs +500 Alicia Keys +500 Taylor Swift +500 Dj Khalid +600 21 Savage +800 Jadakiss +1200 Jay-Z +1200 Beyonce +1200 50 Cent +2000 Madonna +5000

Usher’s 1st Song During Halftime Show Odds Play My Way -100 Yeah! +200 Dj Got Us Fallin In Love +500 Love in this Club +800 OMG +800 Burn +1000 Superstar +1100 Glu +1100 Good Good +1600 My Boo +2000 Boyfriend +2500

Usher’s 1st Words During Halftime Show Odds Play Yo +250 Vegas/Las Vegas +300 What’s Up +350 Hello +500 Yeah +500 Make Some Noise +600 Usher +600 I Can’t Hear You +800 Peace +800

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks

. @Usher on @SC’s 5AM Phone Call & Super Bowl Halftime Show Being His Michael Jackson Moment: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is in the back of every artist's mind. As many times as we've seen performers have an entire career, a legacy career, to have THAT moment…it's a dream." pic.twitter.com/iCwf9o35CZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 31, 2024

Two of the more popular bets on Sunday involve Usher’s first song and a guest appearance by another artist.

“My Way” (-100) is the current favorite to be performed first during the halftime show. Artists typically start with popular, mainstream songs to kick off their performances, like Rihanna with “What’s My Name” and Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg with “The Next Episode.”

Although Usher has started previous performances with “My Way,” the better bets are “Yeah!” (+200) and my pick, “OMG” (+800). “OMG” is the right balance of mainstream popularity with an upbeat tempo, the perfect formula to start the halftime show.

“Yeah!” feels like a second song or a track played during the middle of the setlist. If you think “Yeah!” will be played during the middle of the setlist, then consider betting Ludacris (+200) or Lil Jon (+300) to be the first guest onstage.

The middle tends to be when guests come out. Travis Scott came out for the third song of Maroon 5’s performance at Super Bowl LII, Red Hot Chilli Peppers did it at song five with Bruno Mars at Super Bowl XLVIII, and Destiny’s Child reunited with Beyonce during song six at Super Bowl XLVII.