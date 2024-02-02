NFL News and Rumors

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets, Odds, & Expert Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Usher To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Could Bring Out Justin Bieber

Grammy Award-winning artist and R&B icon Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in 2024. Below, we examine the bets, odds, and expert picks surrounding Usher at Super Bowl 2024.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets and Odds

The prop market for Usher’s halftime show features bets on his setlist, clothing, and special guests.

With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, there are prop bets involving her and Usher, including if she’ll perform a song with the “Confessions” singer.

There are even props about the type of necklace the R&B artist will wear, with a ball chain (+200) as the favorite.

View the bets and odds for Usher at Super Bowl 2024 below via BetOnline.

Number of songs in Usher’s set Odds Play
Over 8.5 songs +110 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 song -140 BetOnline logo
Primary color of Usher’s shirt – first appearance Odds Play
Black -100 BetOnline logo
White +250 BetOnline logo
Red +500 BetOnline logo
Blue +550 BetOnline logo
Yellow +1000 BetOnline logo
Green +1200 BetOnline logo
Purple +1400 BetOnline logo
Orange +1600 BetOnline logo
Type of necklace on Usher – first appearance Odds Play
Ball chain +200 BetOnline logo
Box chain +250 BetOnline logo
Cable chain +300 BetOnline logo
Figaro chain +350 BetOnline logo
Link chain +350 BetOnline logo
Rope chain +600 BetOnline logo
Rolo chain +600 BetOnline logo
Usher to perform a cover version Odds Play
Yes -180 BetOnline logo
No +140 BetOnline logo
Usher to perform a Taylor Swift song Odds Play
Yes +600 BetOnline logo
No -1500 BetOnline logo
What will happen first onstage? Odds Play
Usher video montage +200 BetOnline logo
Pyrotechnics +250 BetOnline logo
Laser show +250 BetOnline logo
Dancers +250 BetOnline logo
Solo musician/guitarist +350 BetOnline logo
Usher +400 BetOnline logo
Will Justin Bieber take the stage with Usher? Odds Play
Yes +200 BetOnline logo
No -300 BetOnline logo
Will Usher be wearing sunglasses first appearance? Odds Play
Yes -300 BetOnline logo
No +200 BetOnline logo
Will Usher expose a nipple onstage? Odds Play
Yes +110 BetOnline logo
No -150 BetOnline logo
Will Usher give a shoutout to Taylor Swift? Odds Play
Yes +550 BetOnline logo
No -1000 BetOnline logo
Appear onstage with Usher during the Halftime Show Odds Play
Ludacris +200 BetOnline logo
Lil John +300 BetOnline logo
will.i.am +400 BetOnline logo
Nicki Minaj +500 BetOnline logo
P Diddy/Sean Combs +500 BetOnline logo
Alicia Keys +500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Swift +500 BetOnline logo
Dj Khalid  +600 BetOnline logo
21 Savage +800 BetOnline logo
Jadakiss +1200 BetOnline logo
Jay-Z +1200 BetOnline logo
Beyonce +1200 BetOnline logo
50 Cent +2000 BetOnline logo
Madonna +5000 BetOnline logo
Usher’s 1st Song During Halftime Show Odds Play
My Way -100 BetOnline logo
Yeah! +200 BetOnline logo
Dj Got Us Fallin In Love +500 BetOnline logo
Love in this Club +800 BetOnline logo
OMG +800 BetOnline logo
Burn +1000 BetOnline logo
Superstar +1100 BetOnline logo
Glu +1100 BetOnline logo
Good Good +1600 BetOnline logo
My Boo +2000 BetOnline logo
Boyfriend +2500 BetOnline logo
Usher’s 1st Words During Halftime Show Odds Play
Yo +250 BetOnline logo
Vegas/Las Vegas +300 BetOnline logo
What’s Up +350 BetOnline logo
Hello +500 BetOnline logo
Yeah +500 BetOnline logo
Make Some Noise +600 BetOnline logo
Usher +600 BetOnline logo
I Can’t Hear You +800 BetOnline logo
Peace +800 BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks

Two of the more popular bets on Sunday involve Usher’s first song and a guest appearance by another artist.

“My Way” (-100) is the current favorite to be performed first during the halftime show. Artists typically start with popular, mainstream songs to kick off their performances, like Rihanna with “What’s My Name” and Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg with “The Next Episode.”

Although Usher has started previous performances with “My Way,” the better bets are “Yeah!” (+200) and my pick, “OMG” (+800). “OMG” is the right balance of mainstream popularity with an upbeat tempo, the perfect formula to start the halftime show.

Bet “OMG” as Usher’s 1st Song (+800) at BetOnline

“Yeah!” feels like a second song or a track played during the middle of the setlist. If you think “Yeah!” will be played during the middle of the setlist, then consider betting Ludacris (+200) or Lil Jon (+300) to be the first guest onstage.

The middle tends to be when guests come out. Travis Scott came out for the third song of Maroon 5’s performance at Super Bowl LII, Red Hot Chilli Peppers did it at song five with Bruno Mars at Super Bowl XLVIII, and Destiny’s Child reunited with Beyonce during song six at Super Bowl XLVII.

Bet Ludacris (+200) or Lil Jon (+300) as Usher’s first guess at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: Arizona Republic

Bovada Sportsbook Offering Best Odds On Kickers to Win Super Bowl MVP

Author image David Evans  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
super-bowl-squares-2024(1)
Super Bowl Squares: Download Printable Chiefs vs 49ers Template
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl lviii coint toss
Super Bowl 2024 Coin Toss Odds, Results, Curse & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
reba mcintyre ysa
BetOnline Currently Offering Best Odds on Length of National Anthem Super Bowl Prop Bet
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles
Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Props, Best Bets, & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top