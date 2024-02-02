Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets, Odds, & Expert Picks

Grammy Award-winning artist and R&B icon Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in 2024. Below, we examine the bets, odds, and expert picks surrounding Usher at Super Bowl 2024.
Usher Super Bowl 2024 Bets and Odds
“I had to keep it a secret…I couldn't let my kids know.” While planning his upcoming half-time performance during #SuperBowlLVIII, superstar @Usher had to use the code word “Utah” to keep plans under wraps. He talks to @thattracysmith this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7mBmphbf0g
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 2, 2024
The prop market for Usher’s halftime show features bets on his setlist, clothing, and special guests.
With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, there are prop bets involving her and Usher, including if she’ll perform a song with the “Confessions” singer.
There are even props about the type of necklace the R&B artist will wear, with a ball chain (+200) as the favorite.
View the bets and odds for Usher at Super Bowl 2024 below via BetOnline.
|Number of songs in Usher’s set
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 songs
|+110
|Under 8.5 song
|-140
|Primary color of Usher’s shirt – first appearance
|Odds
|Play
|Black
|-100
|White
|+250
|Red
|+500
|Blue
|+550
|Yellow
|+1000
|Green
|+1200
|Purple
|+1400
|Orange
|+1600
|Type of necklace on Usher – first appearance
|Odds
|Play
|Ball chain
|+200
|Box chain
|+250
|Cable chain
|+300
|Figaro chain
|+350
|Link chain
|+350
|Rope chain
|+600
|Rolo chain
|+600
|Usher to perform a cover version
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-180
|No
|+140
|Usher to perform a Taylor Swift song
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+600
|No
|-1500
|What will happen first onstage?
|Odds
|Play
|Usher video montage
|+200
|Pyrotechnics
|+250
|Laser show
|+250
|Dancers
|+250
|Solo musician/guitarist
|+350
|Usher
|+400
|Will Justin Bieber take the stage with Usher?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+200
|No
|-300
|Will Usher be wearing sunglasses first appearance?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-300
|No
|+200
|Will Usher expose a nipple onstage?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+110
|No
|-150
|Will Usher give a shoutout to Taylor Swift?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+550
|No
|-1000
|Appear onstage with Usher during the Halftime Show
|Odds
|Play
|Ludacris
|+200
|Lil John
|+300
|will.i.am
|+400
|Nicki Minaj
|+500
|P Diddy/Sean Combs
|+500
|Alicia Keys
|+500
|Taylor Swift
|+500
|Dj Khalid
|+600
|21 Savage
|+800
|Jadakiss
|+1200
|Jay-Z
|+1200
|Beyonce
|+1200
|50 Cent
|+2000
|Madonna
|+5000
|Usher’s 1st Song During Halftime Show
|Odds
|Play
|My Way
|-100
|Yeah!
|+200
|Dj Got Us Fallin In Love
|+500
|Love in this Club
|+800
|OMG
|+800
|Burn
|+1000
|Superstar
|+1100
|Glu
|+1100
|Good Good
|+1600
|My Boo
|+2000
|Boyfriend
|+2500
|Usher’s 1st Words During Halftime Show
|Odds
|Play
|Yo
|+250
|Vegas/Las Vegas
|+300
|What’s Up
|+350
|Hello
|+500
|Yeah
|+500
|Make Some Noise
|+600
|Usher
|+600
|I Can’t Hear You
|+800
|Peace
|+800
*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Usher Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks
. @Usher on @SC’s 5AM Phone Call & Super Bowl Halftime Show Being His Michael Jackson Moment:
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is in the back of every artist's mind. As many times as we've seen performers have an entire career, a legacy career, to have THAT moment…it's a dream." pic.twitter.com/iCwf9o35CZ
— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 31, 2024
Two of the more popular bets on Sunday involve Usher’s first song and a guest appearance by another artist.
“My Way” (-100) is the current favorite to be performed first during the halftime show. Artists typically start with popular, mainstream songs to kick off their performances, like Rihanna with “What’s My Name” and Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg with “The Next Episode.”
Although Usher has started previous performances with “My Way,” the better bets are “Yeah!” (+200) and my pick, “OMG” (+800). “OMG” is the right balance of mainstream popularity with an upbeat tempo, the perfect formula to start the halftime show.
“Yeah!” feels like a second song or a track played during the middle of the setlist. If you think “Yeah!” will be played during the middle of the setlist, then consider betting Ludacris (+200) or Lil Jon (+300) to be the first guest onstage.
The middle tends to be when guests come out. Travis Scott came out for the third song of Maroon 5’s performance at Super Bowl LII, Red Hot Chilli Peppers did it at song five with Bruno Mars at Super Bowl XLVIII, and Destiny’s Child reunited with Beyonce during song six at Super Bowl XLVII.