Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a distinction only a few artists have been able to earn. In recent years, the NFL has modernized the halftime concert to include performers like Rihanna, Eminem, Dr. Dre, The Weeknd, and more. Find out who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and the potential guest appearances that fans might see in Las Vegas.

It’s official — eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show.

On Sunday, AppleMusic, RocNation, and the NFL announced that Usher will be performing at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

In an innovative announcement video, AppleMusic used clips from an old Confessions music video of Usher and had different celebrities break the news to him. The script matched seamlessly as celebrities like Deion Sanders, Kim Kardashian and even Usher himself, call to let a young Usher know he’s performing in the Super Bowl.

Usher Set To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Half-time Show

Usher is set to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on February 11th for one the biggest performances of the year. The pop star will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Half-Time Show and could bring out a star-studded list of guest appearances.

Of course, this won’t be Usher’s first time performing at the event.

Usher has performed at the Super Bowl before, appearing as a guest collaboration for the headliner Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

However, he’s never performed a whole set.

The R&B artist will be finishing up his Las Vegas residency at the end of 2023 and will perform at the Super Bowl, just a few months later.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher will also be releasing a new album, which is set to drop on Super Bowl Sunday.

With a new album on deck, the pop star will take to the stage on Sunday, February 11th to play a mix of classic records and new songs.

Potential Special Guests Featured in Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Show

Over the course of his career, Usher has become known for a lot of top pop hits that feature some of the most popular artists, including Lil Jon, Ludacris, Pitbull, Diddy, and more.

Last year, Rihanna set a record for the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever. While she didn’t have any special guests, Rihanna stole the show by announcing her second pregnancy.

For Usher, there’s a chance he could bring on some collaborations. A huge surprise could include Justin Bieber, who has been the Canadian’s mentor since the early years of his career.

