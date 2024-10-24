NHL News and Rumors

Utah Ice Hockey Team loses two players long term

Jeremy Freeborn
The news was not good for the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday as they lost the services of two players for a time frame of a minimum of months. According to Remy Mastey of The Hockey News, the team will not have the services of defenseman Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario because of a right shoulder injury, or the services of defenseman John Marino of North Easton, Pennsylvania because of a lower back injury. Durzi is expected to be out five to six months, while Marino is expected to be out three to four months. The injuries depletes a Utah franchise that was hoping to make the playoffs in its first year in Salt Lake City since moving from the Arizona desert.

How did Durzi and Marino get hurt?

Durzi got injured on October 14. He was a recipient of a hit from Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland, in a 3-0 Devils win over the Utah Ice Hockey Club. Marino, meanwhile, got injured during a summer training session, and had not played for Utah so far this season.

Sean Durzi in 2024-25

Durzi had two assists in four games this season. He was a +2 with seven penalty minutes, three shots on goal, 13 blocked shots, two hits, three takeaways, and 10 giveaways. Durzi helped set up Dylan Guenther of Edmonton, Alberta in a 5-2 Utah win over the Chicago Blackhawks on October 8, and then assisted on an overtime winner by Guenther in a 5-4 Utah win over the New York Islanders on October 10. The hits came in the Utah win over the Islanders, and in a 6-5 Utah win over the New York Rangers on October 12.

Sean Durzi in 2023-24

Durzi had nine goals and 32 assists for 41 points in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He was a -1 with 63 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 142 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots, 44 hits, 22 takeaways, and 67 giveaways. Durzi’s game-winning goal came in a 7-5 Coyotes win over the Nashville Predators on November 11, 2023. Durzi scored from Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri and Logan Cooley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and put the Coyotes up 6-5 at the time.

John Marino in 2023-24

Marino had four goals and 21 assists for 25 points this past season for the New Jersey Devils in 75 games. He was a -6 with 41 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 57 shots on goal, 89 blocked shots, 39 hits, 41 takeaways, and 33 giveaways. Marino’s game-winning goal came in a 5-3 Devils win over the Colorado Avalanche on February 6, 2024. He scored from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden, and broke a 3-3 tie with two minutes and 17 seconds left in the third period. Marino was traded from New Jersey to Utah on June 29.

 Fourth in the Central

Utah is currently in fourth place in the Central Division with a record of four wins, two regulation losses and one loss in extra time for nine points. They lead the St. Louis Blues by one point for a playoff spot.

Utah Hockey Club
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
