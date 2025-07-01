Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson Agree to Buyout

The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have agreed to part ways. The Jazz and the former Sixth Man of the Year officially reached a contract buyout agreement. Clarkson will first need to clear waivers, but he is expected to attract interest from several playoff contenders seeking a scoring punch off the bench—especially with the NBA Free Agency period underway.

Clarkson has been a cornerstone for the Jazz over the last six seasons, known for his microwave scoring ability and high-energy play. However, his timeline no longer aligns with Utah’s current direction, as the franchise enters a full-scale rebuilding phase centered around younger talent like Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler. For Clarkson, he remains a proven contributor, averaging 16.0 points per game over his career, and still has the ability to thrive in a Sixth Man role. Given his scoring pedigree and postseason experience, he will be a valuable asset on the buyout market.

Potential Destinations for Jordan Clarkson

Los Angeles Lakers

With uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ remaining years, the Lakers are focused on adding immediate contributors to maximize their championship window. Clarkson would be a natural fit, offering shot creation, perimeter shooting, and familiarity with LeBron’s playstyle, having briefly played alongside him during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Clarkson began his NBA career with the Lakers, and a return to Los Angeles would give the team a much-needed offensive spark off the bench. His ability to play both guard spots would also give head coach J.J. Redick lineup flexibility.

New York Knicks

Among Eastern Conference contenders, the New York Knicks stand out as a team in need of bench scoring. Their lack of depth was exposed during the playoffs, particularly when injuries struck key players. The Knicks boast a strong starting unit, but their bench has lacked consistent production, especially in terms of shot creation. Clarkson would immediately address that need. Notably, the Knicks already expressed interest in acquiring Clarkson at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. With the buyout now in play, their pursuit may intensify. Of all the potential suitors, New York may offer the best combination of opportunity, fit, and playoff potential.

Denver Nuggets



The Nuggets’ bench has been a persistent concern—even during their 2023 championship run. Outside of their starting five, Denver has struggled to find consistent scoring from reserves. Adding a proven scorer like Jordan Clarkson could bolster their second unit and help relieve some offensive pressure from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić. Denver has already made major changes to their roster, but Clarkson could still be on their radar. As a veteran still capable of putting up 20 points on any given night, Clarkson would be a savvy addition to a team looking to stay atop the Western Conference.