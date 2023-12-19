College Football

UTSA Bowl Game 2023: Frank Harris Unlikely to Play vs. Marshall Based on Betting Odds

David Evans
frank harris

The upcoming Frisco Bowl, featuring the UTSA Roadrunners against the Marshall Thundering Herd, is shrouded in speculation due to the potential absence of UTSA’s star quarterback, Frank Harris. The uncertainty surrounding Harris’s participation is a major talking point, casting a shadow over the game’s dynamics. With betting odds shifting drastically in favor of Marshall, it appears unlikely that Harris will suit up this evening.

Betting Trends Suggest Frank Harris Set to Miss Fresno Bowl

Betting trends from BetOnline highlight the uncertainty. Initially, UTSA was favored by 12. However, as rumors of Harris’s non-participation gained traction, the spread narrowed significantly, reflecting the perceived impact of his potential absence. The spread sat at -9 just an hour ago, but as of the time of writing, it has moved further down to just -7.

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
UTSA -290 -7 -115 Over 47.5 -110
Marshall +245 +7 -105 Under 47.5 -110

The decision by Harris, a seventh-year quarterback, to possibly sit out is intriguing. With 2,506 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a significant role in UTSA’s offense this season, his absence will be missed, but it seems an interesting decision to skip the bowl game, to say the least.

His choice might stem from a strategic focus on his future, where he is considering his NFL draft prospects. Howev where he is projected as an undrafted free agent in most mock drafts.

Marshall Chance at an Upset

The matchup itself promises to be compelling. UTSA, despite potentially missing Harris, has shown a strong offense this season. Marshall, while facing its own challenges, including significant player transfers, boasts a robust defense.

This face-off could pivot on how well UTSA adapts to Harris’s potential absence and whether Marshall can capitalize on this opportunity. With Harris out this could be the prime sport for the Thundering Herd to pull off an upset and win a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

College Football
David Evans

Arrow to top