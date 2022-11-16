NCAAF

UVA News: Head Football Coach Tony Elliott Discusses Shooting That Killed Three Cavaliers Players

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
uva shooting victims
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It hasn’t been 48 hours since the horrific incident in which three UVA football players were brutally murdered, but Virginia football head coach Tony Martin and his team are trying to come to terms with the tragedy. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were killed on Sunday night and two other UVA football players remain in hospital. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Elliott spoke about how this has been a nightmare and how the team is trying to celebrate the lives of the Davis, Perry, and Chandler.

Five players shot, three fatally wounded

On Monday night, the University of Virginia hosted a silent vigil for their fallen students. Three young lives cut short through yet another episode of gun violence in the United States. The community was trying to be strong, but the air of pain could almost be felt through the screen.

Three UVA football players were gunned down on Sunday night by a former football player. Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly shot wide receivers Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler, and linebacker D’Sean Perry who succumbed to their injuries. Running back Mike Hollins was operated on yesterday and his father says he is in good condition. Another unnamed member of the football team is still in critical condition.

Jones apparently fired multiple rounds as a bus full of students that he was on, returned from a play in Washington.

Nightmare for Elliott

“It feels like it’s a nightmare,” Elliott said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “And I’m ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen. It’s been a long, I don’t even know how long it’s been since it happened. The minutes can’t go by fast enough.”

“My heart’s hurting right now for our university, our community, the team, the players, the families, the young men whose families have been impacted the most. That’s where my thoughts are at this time, trying to provide all the resources and support that I possibly can. I have to acknowledge the strength of our players and the staff at this time in coming together to work to process what has taken place.”

Celebrating the lives of Davis, Chandler, and Perry

Elliott then added that the team had now started to try and celebrate the lives of Davis, Chandler, and Perry.

“The approach with the team is when we were given the clear to communicate,” Elliott said. “We immediately got the team together and just started the process of grieving together.

“[Tuesday] was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating the lives of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. Today probably started how the last two days have started, but it ended a lot better. I think the guys are on the road to healing but it’s going to take some time and our approach is to keep them together as much as we possibly can, to make sure we have eyes on them because nothing can prepare you for this situation, and we just want to be there to support the guys.”

There is still no word on if the Virginia game versus Coastal Carolina will go ahead. Tony Elliott says he is just taking it one day at a time. However, Virginia have said they will make a decision ‘soon’.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
uva shooting victims

UVA News: Head Football Coach Tony Elliott Discusses Shooting That Killed Three Cavaliers Players

Author image David Evans  •  31min
NCAAF
drake maye 6
College Football Team of the Week – Who Were the Best NCAAF Players in Week 11?
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NCAAF
california golden bears helmet
California Golden Bears Fire Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL Coach Angus McClure
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 14 2022
NCAAF
Young adult men friends watching American football
Complete Week 12 College Football TV Schedule – Time and Channel For Every NCAAF Game
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 14 2022
NCAAF
jaden rashada
Florida Gators Get QB Recruit Jaden Rashada After He Backs Out of Miami Commitment
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 11 2022
NCAAF
jordan addison 2
Jordan Addison Update – USC Wide Receiver to Return Against Colorado
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 10 2022
NCAAF
cfp college football playoff trophy
Week 11 CFP Playoff Rankings Top 25 – Where OSU, TCU & USC Stand
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top