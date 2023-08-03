The knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup are set to begin. While they opened the tournament as the favorites, the USWNT odds to win the World Cup have dropped by 80 percent following their underperformance during the group stage. Find the USWNT odds, along with updated 2023 World Cup odds for every team remaining in the tournament.

The U.S. Women’s National Team has faced some early adversity on its quest to win its third consecutive World Cup.

The UWSNT squeaked by the group stage with a narrow draw versus Portugal which saw them survive by the narrowest of margins. Portugal’s Ana Capeta nearly sent the U.S. home in the first minute of extra time but her shot bounced off of the post to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s left.

Prior to that draw, the USWNT had been 10-0-0 versus Portugal with 39 goals scored and zero goals allowed.

It doesn’t get much closer than this 😱🫢 pic.twitter.com/OdiVCvQkaY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Can USWNT Get Back On Track

After scoring just four goals during the group stage, the USWNT will try to get back on track this weekend. Despite their underperformance, the team has been putting relentless pressure on opponents. They have produced 7.8 expected goals but their -3.8 margin is the biggest of any team at the World Cup.

The USWNT has compiled 62 shots through three games, the second-highest mark among all teams. However, just 14 of those shots have been on target.

USWNT Odds To Win World Cup Fall By 80% To +450

Team USA’s next match will be on August 6th in the knockout stage versus Sweden.

However, the oddsmakers aren’t convinced that the USWNT is a lock to get back to the final.

According to the best soccer betting sites, USWNT odds to win the World Cup are 80 percent worse than they were at the start of the tournament.

At the start of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the U.S. was the odds-on favorite to win the tournament with +250 odds. However, the USWNT will enter its match versus Sweden with +450 odds to win the tournament, the third-best mark behind England and Spain.

England owns +330 odds to win the World Cup. Meanwhile, Spain owns +400 odds to win the tournament. Germany (+750) and Japan (+900) round out the top five contenders heading into the knockout stage.

Check out the Women’s World Cup 2023 odds below.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023