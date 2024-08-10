Uzbekistan wins two gold medals in Olympic boxing

The 2024 Olympic Games continued on Friday with Uzbekistan winning two gold medals in men’s boxing. In the men’s 71 kilogram welterweight weight class, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev was victorious, and in the men’s 92 kilogram heavyweight division weight class, Lazizbek Mullojonov placed first.

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev beat silver medalist Marco Verde of Mexico 5-0 in the final to win gold. He beat Omar Elawady of Egypt 5-0 in the round of 16, Nikolai Terteryan 5-0 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Omari Jones of the United States 3-2 in the semifinals. Lewis Richardson of Great Britain won the other bronze medal.

Muydinkhujaev is the reigning world champion too. Last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Muydinkhujaev beat Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan 5-0 in the final.

In an interesting statistic, the United States have 111 medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the most among all nations, but only one medal has come in the sport of boxing. Verde has won one of only five Olympic medals in Paris for Mexico, while Richardson has won Great Britain’s only boxing medal. This is interesting because of Great Britain’s great success in boxing over the years.

Lazizbek Mullojonov

Lazizbek Mullojonov defeated silver medalist Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan 5-0 in the gold medal game. Mullojonov also beat Patrick Brown of Great Britain 4-1 in the round of 16, Keno Machado of Brazil 5-0 in the quarterfinals and bronze medalist Davlat Boltaev of Tajikistan 4-1 in the semifinals. Emmanuel Reyes of Spain won the other bronze medal.

Like Muydinkhujaev, Mullojonov is the reigning world champion in Tashkent. Last year in Uzbekistan, Mullojonov won the heavyweight division by beating Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine of Italy 4-3 in the final.

Uzbekistan has now won three gold medals in boxing. Hasanboy Dusmatov also won the gold medal in the men’s flyweight division on Thursday.

Alfonso is one of five Azerbaijan medalists at the Olympic Games. They have also won two gold medals in judo, a silver medal in taekwondo and a bronze medal in wrestling.

Tajikistan has now won three Olympic bronze medals in Paris. Somon Makhmadbekov won bronze in the men’s 81 kilogram judo division, and Temur Rakhimov won bronze in the men’s +100 kilogram division.