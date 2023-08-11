Vadim Nemkov, the current Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion, has made the decision to move up to the heavyweight division for his next bout. After careful consideration during his training camp, Nemkov has decided to add some more weight to his reputation and take on the challenges of the heavyweight division. This move comes as his mentor, Fedor Emelianenko, has retired and is no longer competing in the heavyweight division. Additionally, the weight cuts to 205 pounds have become more challenging for Nemkov.

Vadim Nemkov has announced he will move to heavyweight and most likely vacate the light heavyweight title 🏆 Per @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/iisLNLQ5iK — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) August 10, 2023

Implications for the Light Heavyweight Division

With Nemkov’s decision to move up to heavyweight, it is likely that he will vacate the Bellator Light Heavyweight title. This opens up opportunities for other fighters in the division to compete for the vacant title and establish themselves as the new champion. Nemkov has been a dominant force in the light heavyweight division, racking up four straight wins in Bellator, including victories over former titleholders. His departure from the division creates an exciting landscape for new contenders to emerge.

Potential Heavyweight Fights

Nemkov has expressed his openness to taking one non-title heavyweight fight before potentially challenging the winner of the upcoming fight between Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell. This strategic move allows Nemkov to gain experience in the heavyweight division and potentially position himself as a top contender for the Bellator Heavyweight title in the future. The fight between Bader and Vassell is scheduled for October, and Nemkov understands that the winner will need some time to rest before defending the title. By taking a non-title fight beforehand, Nemkov can stay active and continue to build his reputation in the heavyweight division.

Nemkov’s Accomplishments

Vadim Nemkov is a highly accomplished fighter, both in Bellator and in his combat sports career overall. He is a four-time Combat Sambo World Champion and currently holds the Bellator Light Heavyweight title. Nemkov has been ranked as high as number two in the Bellator men’s pound-for-pound rankings. His decision to move up to heavyweight demonstrates his ambition and desire to challenge himself against bigger opponents.