UFC News and Rumors

Valentina Shevchenko Husband, Instagram, Tattoo, and Nationality

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
3 min read
Valentina Shevchenko of the UFC.

The long-awaited PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally among us, the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones set to try to add another championship belt to his resume as he takes on the interim heavyweight Ciryl Gane. Being as Jones has been away from this sport and him coming up in weight to a brand new weight class makes this fight so incredibly intriguing that everyone around the world will be watching.

That isn’t the only belt that is on the line this weekend at UFC 285, we also have the women’s flyweight championship up for grabs as the current champion and arguably women’s GOAT Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title yet again as she takes on surging contender Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko has been absolutely unbeatable during her run at flyweight. She had her closest title defense against the very tough Taila Santos and some do people that her run may end this weekend against title challenger Grasso.

Before tonight’s flyweight title fight, let’s get to know more about the champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Husband

There hasn’t been much talk about Shevchenko’s private life because well she keeps that private. She is one of the most hard-working fighters in all of the UFC and it seems that having a love life isn’t something that she would want to invest her time in.

Some were speculating that her longtime coach Pavel Fedotov was her partner but those quickly found out that he is in fact married to Valentina’s sister Antonina. So as of now, it looks like she is not in a committed relationship with anyone but her championship belts.

Valentina Shevchenko Instagram

Shevchenko is one of the most well-known figures in the UFC today as she has millions of fans across the world that come to watch her fight. That shows when it comes to her social media accounts as she has a massive following on her Instagram (@bulletvalentina) with 2.6M followers.

To put into perspective the other women’s champions, double-champ Amanda Nunes only has 1.6M followers, and Zhang Weili the women’s straweight champion only has 756K followers. She is arguably the biggest draw in all of women’s MMA and it shows.

Valentina Shevchenko Tattoos

Shevchenko is known for her body art as she has six tattoos that she shows off to her fans around the world. She has them in many different places on her body which are her lower back, left shoulder, upper right back, ribs, center back (spine), and her lower stomach.

Her most famous tattoo is the Glock 19 that she has on her lower stomach. This tattoo is for her love of shooting as she has shown going to shooting ranges and shooting courses on her social media.

Valentina Shevchenko Nationality

Shevchenko is a Kyrgyzstan native as that was her place of birth but she has spent time all over the world during her time in combat sports. Being as she has been all over the globe she is fluent in three languages which are Russian, English, and Spanish.

Despite being a Kyrgyzstan native she is also a Peruvian citizen since 2008 when she moved there to teach mixed martial arts with her head coach Pavel Fedotov. She is now currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada due to her demand with the UFC.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Valentina Shevchenko readies to fight.

UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
Amanda Ribas Career Earnings
UFC 285: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso of the UFC.
Alexa Grasso Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
UFC News and Rumors
Bo-Nickal-UFC
UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in Alabama | AL Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Prop Bets: Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO +385 at BetOnline
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC
Who Is Jon Jones Wife? Get To Know Jessie Moses, Jon Jones’ Estranged Fianceé
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top