Valentina Shevchenko Husband, Instagram, Tattoo, and Nationality

The long-awaited PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally among us, the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones set to try to add another championship belt to his resume as he takes on the interim heavyweight Ciryl Gane. Being as Jones has been away from this sport and him coming up in weight to a brand new weight class makes this fight so incredibly intriguing that everyone around the world will be watching.

That isn’t the only belt that is on the line this weekend at UFC 285, we also have the women’s flyweight championship up for grabs as the current champion and arguably women’s GOAT Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title yet again as she takes on surging contender Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko has been absolutely unbeatable during her run at flyweight. She had her closest title defense against the very tough Taila Santos and some do people that her run may end this weekend against title challenger Grasso.

Before tonight’s flyweight title fight, let’s get to know more about the champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Husband

There hasn’t been much talk about Shevchenko’s private life because well she keeps that private. She is one of the most hard-working fighters in all of the UFC and it seems that having a love life isn’t something that she would want to invest her time in.

Some were speculating that her longtime coach Pavel Fedotov was her partner but those quickly found out that he is in fact married to Valentina’s sister Antonina. So as of now, it looks like she is not in a committed relationship with anyone but her championship belts.

Valentina Shevchenko Instagram

Shevchenko is one of the most well-known figures in the UFC today as she has millions of fans across the world that come to watch her fight. That shows when it comes to her social media accounts as she has a massive following on her Instagram (@bulletvalentina) with 2.6M followers.

To put into perspective the other women’s champions, double-champ Amanda Nunes only has 1.6M followers, and Zhang Weili the women’s straweight champion only has 756K followers. She is arguably the biggest draw in all of women’s MMA and it shows.

Valentina Shevchenko Tattoos

Shevchenko is known for her body art as she has six tattoos that she shows off to her fans around the world. She has them in many different places on her body which are her lower back, left shoulder, upper right back, ribs, center back (spine), and her lower stomach.

Her most famous tattoo is the Glock 19 that she has on her lower stomach. This tattoo is for her love of shooting as she has shown going to shooting ranges and shooting courses on her social media.

Valentina Shevchenko Nationality

Shevchenko is a Kyrgyzstan native as that was her place of birth but she has spent time all over the world during her time in combat sports. Being as she has been all over the globe she is fluent in three languages which are Russian, English, and Spanish.

Despite being a Kyrgyzstan native she is also a Peruvian citizen since 2008 when she moved there to teach mixed martial arts with her head coach Pavel Fedotov. She is now currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada due to her demand with the UFC.