Valeri Nichushkin records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Avalanche win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

How and when did Nichushkin score three goals?

Nichushkin opened the scoring at the 56 second mark of the first period. Defensemen Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota and Josh Manson of Hinsdale, Illinois had the assists. It was Lindgren’s first point with the Avalanche since being traded from the New York Rangers on March 1.

Nichushkin’s second goal came at 6:08 of the first period and put the Avalanche up 2-1. Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota and defenseman Sam Malinski of Lakeville, Minnesota had the assists. Like Lindgren, Nelson registered his first point since being traded to the Avalanche. Nelson actually came to Colorado from another New York based team, as the was traded from the New York Islanders to the Avalanche in a trade on Thursday.

Then with one minute and 54 seconds left in the third period, Nichushkin scored into an empty net. Artturi Lehkonen of Piikkio, Finland and defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta had the assists to put the Avalanche up 6-4. Nichushkin then registered his fourth point with an assist on a goal by Nathan MacKinnon with 53 seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring.

Dominant third period by Colorado

The Avalanche were once down 4-2 to the Maple Leafs before scoring five unanswered goals. Four of the five Avalanche goals in the stretch came in the third period.

Nichushkin’s first NHL hat trick

Nichushkin’s first NHL hat trick actually came in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored thrice in a 5-1 Avalanche win over the Winnipeg Jets in game four of the first round.

Nichushkin in 2024-25

In 26 games, Nichushkin has 15 goals and eight assists for 23 points in 26 games. He is a +9 with four penalty minutes, four power-play points, 70 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 26 hits, three takeaways, and 23 giveaways.

Third in the Central

The Avalanche have a record of 38 wins, 24 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 78 points. They are behind the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
