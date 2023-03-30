Golf News and Rumors

The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It marks the last event before the Masters allowing players one last opportunity to earn an invitation to Augusta National.

The experts at Golf Digest have made their picks for the action at TPC San Antonio. According to their predictions, there are players that you need back this week, including Masters hopeful Rickie Fowler and Si Woo Kim.

Check out the Golf Digest expert picks for the Valero Texas Open 2023.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Valero Texas Open 2023

Rickie Fowler (+1400)

There’s one more chance for Rickie Fowler to make it to Augusta.

After two years of sitting out, Fowler needs to continue his streak of solid play to return to the Masters. He put together a solid weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play, where he went 2-1 in the group stage. While he didn’t make it out of the round-robin, he started off hot beating the No.3 player in the world Jon Rahm.

In his last five stroke-play events, Fowler has four top-20 finishes. He’s gained strokes on approach in nine straight. Though he’ll need a win to get in this weekend but all things are trending on Fowler’s side.

Si Woo Kim (+2000)

Despite already securing his Masters Invitation, Si Woo Kim will look to bounce back from a tough weekend at the WGC-Dell Match Play. His form already looks good and has an uncanny ability to always keep his misses in play, which will be important this week at TPC San Antonio.

The Golf Digest experts like Kim due to his improved putter, which the Korean golfer has found a lot of success with on the greens at TPC San Antonio. In his career, there are only four courses on the PGA Tour where Kim has gained strokes with his putter and TPC San Antonio is one of them.

That’s as good a sign as any for his chances this week.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+5000)

One of the biggest longshots on the list, Nicolai Hojgaard has been red hot lately. He finished 2nd in Punta Cana, falling one stroke behind Matt Wallace.

Hojgaard has found a lot of success on the global stage with five top-15 finishes in his last seven events. On the DP World Tour, he finished T-5 in Thailand and T-13 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

