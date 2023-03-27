The 2023 Valero Texas Open will tee off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday morning. Get the Valero Texas Open 2023 odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

With the 2023 Masters just one week away, the PGA Tour will stop in San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open before heading to Augusta National for the first major tournament of the year.

Even though the Valero Texas Open is not an elevated event, it’s become an important stop on the Tour. For many players the tournament represents their last chance to punch their ticket into the Masters, and for qualified players, it’s an opportunity to get their game straight before the beginning of championship golf.

There will be a pretty thin field at TPC San Antonio this weekend. Many of the world’s top players have elected to take a break before the Masters. As a result, PGA Tour fans won’t see Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or Jon Rahm this weekend.

Instead, the field is highlighted by No.17 in the world Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, and Taylor Montgomery.

Hatton leads the field with the best odds to win at +1200. Despite qualifying for the Masters already, Hatton is probably trying to tighten his game up after a T59 performance at WGC-Dell Match Play.

Conners (+1800), Fowler (+2000), Kim (+2200), and Montogomery (+2200) round out the top five.

How to Watch the Valero Texas Open 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Valero Texas Open 2023

Valero Texas Open 2023 📅 Date: Thursday March 30, 2023

Thursday March 30, 2023 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2022 Winner: J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8,900,000

$8,900,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas

TPC San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas 🎲 Valero Texas Open Odds: Tyrrell Hatton +1200 | Corey Conners +1800 | Rickie Fowler +2000 | Si Woo Kim +2200

Valero Texas Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Valero Texas Open 2023

With the Masters coming up, some elite players in the field are trying to bounce back from their recent performances and clean up their game before heading to Augusta National.

Most of the favorites at TPC San Antonio are looking to bounce back from their performances at WGC-Dell Match Play. Though the format isn’t the same, Hatton, Matsuyama, and Kim failed to make it out of the group stage.

Even with an $8.9 million purse on the line, there’s so much more at stake this week. A whole group of players are sitting on the Masters bubble.

Only the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings will receive an invitation to the Masters. For players like Davis Riley (+2500), Matt Kuchar (+2800), J.J Spaun (+3500), and Fowler (+2000) this week will be their last chance to secure a spot at Augusta National.

Despite Hatton leading the field with the best odds, it’s going to be a fight as players have so much more on the line this week than ever.

Valero Texas Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Rickie Fowler (+2000)

Fowler needed a big weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play for a chance at the Masters. While he started the first round robin off by taking down the PGA Tour’s hottest player, Jon Rahm, he missed the quarterfinals by 0.5 points. Ultimately, his loss to Billy Horschel ended his weekend early.

Fowler is currently No.59 on the OWGR. Though he isn’t out of contention just yet, he will need a huge weekend at the Valero Texas Open to secure a spot at the Masters. The 34-year old has been heating up of late, making all his cuts in 2023 with five top-20 appearances in seven events.

Look for Fowler to continue his streak and find his way into the Masters with a win at Valero Texas Open.

Matt Kuchar (+2800)

Another player on the bubble, Matt Kuchar currently sits 66th on the OWGR. Kuchar had a solid weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play making it out of the group round for a T9 finish. He moved up five spots from his match play performance.

The 44-year old will need a win or at least a runner up at the Valero Texas Open for any chance of making it to the Masters.

Fresh off of a strong performance at Austin Country Club, Kuchar will be one to watch heading into the weekend, as he has a history of performing well at TPC San Antonio. Last year, Kuchar posted a T2 performance at Valero Texas Open, moving his ranking from 148 to 98.

He will have a chance at the Masters with another T2 performance.

Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)

Hatton had an awful week at Austin Country Club last weekend, losing all three of his round robin matches. However, that performance seems like a blip on the radar. Since the start of 2023, Hatton has had three top-10 performances in his five starts, including a T6 at the Phoenix Open, T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and runner up at the Players Championship.

He heads into TPC San Antonio as the favorite. While he doesn’t have as much on the line, Hatton will look to regain some confidence against a weaker field heading into Augusta National.

