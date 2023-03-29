The PGA Tour will stop in Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio this week. Find the best Valero Texas Open sleepers and the best longshots to bet on for the golf tournament this weekend.

The PGA Tour moves on to the 2023 Valero Texas Open after an exciting finish to the final edition of the WGC-Dell Match Play. The Valero Texas Open is the last event before the Masters, and with many of the top tiered players taking a break, it’s a great time to cash in on longshot bets at TPC San Antonio.

The Valero Texas Open may not be an elevated event, but every year, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding it. The tournament marks the last shot for players to earn an invite into the Masters. For players like Rickie Fowler, a win will guarantee him a spot at Augusta National.

However, since there will be weaker field at TPC San Antonio, there’s a lot of value in taking long shots this weekend. Red-hot Ben Martin, David Lingmert, and Kevin Streelman are three golfers to keep an eye on this week.

Check out the best longshots bets at the 2023 Valero Texas Open below.

Ben Martin (+8000)

Quietly, Ben Martin has been on fire despite not qualifying for bigger events. However, he’s been playing some solid golf. In his last five starts, he hasn’t missed a cut and posted three top 13-finishes. His ball striking has been solid, gaining over six strokes against the field during that span.

He finished eighth in Punta Cana last week and has the skill to fare well at TPC San Antonio. Despite not having great results at the Valero Texas Open, he’s made four of five cuts. With a strong start this season, he’s going to be one to watch heading into the weekend.

David Lingmerth (+9000)

Riding on a five-made cut streak heading into TPC San Antonio, David Lingmerth has come into form. He finished with a T10 at the Honda Classic and a T6 at the Players and has gained over 6.0 strokes on approach.

In the last 24 rounds, Lingmerth has gained strokes on approach in his last five tournaments. He ranks 10th in the field and will have a strong chance against weaker competition at the Valero Texas Open.

Kevin Streelman (+10,000)

Kevin Streelman looks to be picking up some steam after his fantastic T27 finish at the Valspar Championship. Next, he heads to TPC San Antonio, where he’s dominated most of his career.

In eight starts, he’s never missed a cut.

Streelman has also recorded six top-20 finishes at TPC San Antonio, with three of those coming since 2018. He ranks third in the field in career strokes gained at TPC San Antonio and is definitely worth a shot at such a high price tag this weekend.

