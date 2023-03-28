The PGA Tour will stop at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Find everything you need to know about the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio before the Valero Texas Open.

The PGA Tour makes its last stop ahead of the Masters at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open. For many players in the field, it’s their last chance to secure a spot at Augusta National next week. The field is highlighted by 10 Masters Invitees, including Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio one of the longest courses on the Tour. The course isn’t very difficult and a win can kick start a player’s career, like it did for Corey Conners did a few years ago.

Valero Texas Open 2023

TPC San Antonio will host the Valero Texas Open for the 13th consecutive year.

It’s the last stop on the PGA Tour before the Masters. The event is sandwiched in between the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play and Masters, which means it’s generally a bye-week for the top golfers in the world heading to Augusta National.

This year, there are 10 Masters Invitees in the field, who will look to tune-up their games ahead of the first major championship of the year. With a chance to play for a green jacket on the line, there’s extra motivation for the field to perform at TPC San Antonio this weekend.

TPC San Antonio: The Oaks Course Preview

TPC San Antonio is one of the longest courses on the tour, measuring at 7,522 yards.

The par-72 course was designed by Greg Norman with consultation help from Sergio Garcia and features Bermudagrass greens. The involvement of Garcia was in hopes of preventing players from skipping the event to prepare for the Masters.

The course is a standard layout with four par-5s, 10 par-4s, and four par-3s. Even though the Oaks Course has a heavy tree lining, it’s not a challenging course.

In fact, TPC San Antonio features the least penal roughs around the fairways and greens. The course uses wind and weather conditions as its biggest defense, which will be the field’s biggest obstacle this week.

Generally, the elements have usually determined the scoring at TPC San Antonio in the last few years. With an uncharacteristically hot February and March, the Oaks Course will play firmer, which might make it a little more difficult this year.

Based on the course, the key stats and figures to follow this week include strokes gained ball striking, around the green, driving distance, par 5 scoring and opportunities gained.

