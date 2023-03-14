Valspar Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour closes out the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Even though the 2023 Valspar Championship isn’t an elevated event, the field is surprisingly strong this week. Eight of the top-32 players in the world will be in action, highlighted by No.10 Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and back-to-back defending champion Sam Burns.
Thomas will make his sixth appearance at the Valspar Championship. In his last five starts, he has four top-18 finishes and opens as this week’s favorite at +900. Meanwhile, Spieth holds the second-shortest odds at +1200. Fitzpatrick (+1400), Burns (+1600), and Justin Rose (+2200) round out the top five contenders at Copperhead Course this week.
How to Watch the Valspar Championship 2023
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2023 Valspar Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- 🏆 Valspar Championship 2022 Winner: Sam Burns
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 💰 Valspar Championship Purse: $8,100,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
- ⛳ Golf Course: Copperhead Course | Palm Harbor, Florida
- 🎲 Valspar Championship Odds: Justin Thomas +900 | Jordan Spieth +1200 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 | Sam Burns +1600
Valspar Championship 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Valspar Championship 2023
After a dominating finish at the Players Championship last week, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler will sit out this week and wait for the PGA Tour to head to his home state of Texas before returning to the golf course.
For the final week of the Florida Swing, the field will play at Copperhead Course, which is one of the toughest tests on the Tour. In the last 10 years, no one has shot below 17-under par. The course puts an emphasis on position off the tee and features narrow fairways, which must be managed before reaching the difficult, complex greens.
Despite a T60 performance at the Players Championship, Justin Thomas sits as the favorite heading into this weekend. Prior to the Players Championship, Thomas had not finished outside the top-25 in his last six starts. He opens with +900 odds to win the 2023 Valspar Championship. Thomas has four top-18 finishes at the Snake Pit, including a T3 last year.
Jordan Spieth opens with the second-best odds at +1200. He won the Valspar Championship in 2015 but hasn’t returned to this event since 2018.
Fitzpatrick (+1400), Sam Burns (+1600), and Justin Rose (+2200) sit closely behind on the odds chart.
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Valspar Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.
|Golfers
|Valspar Championship Odds
|Play
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|Jordan Spieth
|+1200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|Sam Burns
|+1600
|Justin Rose
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|Keegan Bradley
|+2200
|Adam Hadwin
|+2500
|Davis Riley
|+3300
|Denny McCarthy
|+3300
|Justin Suh
|+3300
|Brian Harman
|+3300
|Ben Griffin
|+3300
|Wyndham Clark
|+3300
|Gary Woodland
|+4000
|Brandon Wu
|+4000
|Maverick McNealy
|+4000
|Taylor Moore
|+4500
|J.T Poston
|+5000
|Ben Martin
|+5000
Valspar Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions
Sam Burns looks to become the first PGA Tour player to win the same tournament in three consecutive starts at the 2023 Valspar Championship since Steve Strickler won the John Deere Classic in 2011.
While he is the back-to-back defending champion, Burns isn’t favored in the field and opened with +1600 odds to win. In his last six starts, Burns has only missed the cut twice at the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Last week, he rallied back with a T35 finish at the Players Championship against arguably the strongest field of the year.
Prior to the Genesis Invitational, Burns was sitting on a T32 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Championship, T11 at the American Express, and T6 at the Phoenix Open.
Half of Burns’ Tour wins have been at Snake Point. He dominates the field putting from 3 feet and is fourth in round 3 scoring average. If Burns makes it into the weekend, watch out.
Take Sam Burns to complete a three-peat and win the 2023 Valspar Championship.
