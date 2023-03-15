Valspar Championship 2023: Tee Times, Field & Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Harbor to finish off the Florida Swing. The world’s top golfers will be teeing off at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort on Thursday morning.

The Copperhead Course is famous for its three-hole stretch, known as the Snake Pit. While the course is already difficult on its own, the field will need to gear up for some extreme weather conditions this weekend with ongoing rain and high winds heading towards Palm Harbor.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Valspar Championship tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Valspar Championship 2023 Field

The 2023 Valspar Championship is the first stop after The Players Championship.

While it’s not a designated elevated event, players are beginning to gear up for Majors season, which is one month away.

The Copperhead Course is one of the tougher courses on the Tour and will be a great test for players looking to elevate their game ahead of the Masters.

Eight of the top 32 golfers in the world will be in action this week, including No.10 Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more.

Valspar Championship 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour will be in Palm Harbor, Florida this week, which means tee times will start around 7:40 a.m. ET.

The first group features Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley. They will tee off on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Valspar Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

Even with a smaller purse up for grabs this week, the 2023 Valspar Championship has a pretty competitive field at the Copperhead Course.

Back-to-back defending champion Sam Burns returns for a shot to win his third consecutive Valspar Championship. As a result, Burns’ hunt for a historic victory will land him in the first featured group for Round 1.

The first featured group will tee off on Thursday morning and will include Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland at 8:18 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, J Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood will round off the featured groups teeing off at 1:08 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

8:18 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

8:29 a.m. ET: J.T Poston, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen<ver/li>

8:40 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Webb Simpson

9:13 a.m. ET: Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon, Justin Suh

1:08 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups 7:40 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley 7:45 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Kelly Kraft, Justin Lower 7:51 a.m. Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Matthias Schwab 7:56 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, David Lingmerth, Chesson Hadley 8:02 a.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu 8:07 a.m.* Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati 8:13 a.m. Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson 8:18 a.m.* Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland 8:24 a.m. Lucas Glover, Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird 8:29 a.m.* J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen 8:35 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Erik van Rooyen, J.B. Holmes 8:40 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Webb Simpson 8:46 a.m. Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor 8:51 a.m.* Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Cameron Percy 8:57 a.m. Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Doc Redman 9:02 a.m.* Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda 9:08 a.m. Davis Riley, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman 9:13 a.m.* Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon, Justin Suh 9:19 a.m. Harry Hall, Sam Stevens, John VanDerLaan 9:24 a.m.* Erik Barnes, Akshay Bhatia, Victor Perez 9:30 a.m. Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Peter Knade 9:35 a.m.* Andrew Novak, Kyle Westmoreland, Vincent Norrman 9:41 a.m. Carson Young, Trevor Werbylo, Alex Chiarella 9:46 a.m.* MJ Daffue, Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard 12:30 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Brian Stuard, Robby Shelton 12:35 p.m. Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, S.H. Kim 12:41 p.m.* Martin Trainer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Streelman 12:46 p.m. Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Tyson Alexander 12:52 p.m.* Wyndham Clark, Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg 12:57 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 1:03 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Jim Hermanl, Nick Taylor 1:08 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 1:14 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan 1:19 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 1:25 p.m.* Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt 1:30 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Luke List 1:36 p.m.* James Hahn, Adam Schenk, Mark Hubbard 1:41 p.m. Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith 1:47 p.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Ben Martin, David Lipsky 1:52 p.m. Ryan Armour, Matt Wallace, Doug Ghim 1:58 p.m.* Brent Grant, Carl Yuan, Cole Hammer 2:03 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Lee Hodges, Eric Cole 2:09 p.m.* Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone, Danny Guise 2:14 p.m. Dylan Wu, Tano Goya, Pierceson Coody 2:20 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Austin Eckroat, Greg Koch 2:25 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews, Ludvig Aberg (a) 2:31 p.m.* Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Nick Gabrelcik (a) 2:36 p.m. Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, Chris Nido

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Valspar Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 will also begin early with Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood teeing off at 8:18 a.m. ET on Friday.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship.

8:18 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

1:08 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

1:30 p.m. ET: J.T Poston, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen

1:30 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Webb Simpson

2:03 p.m. ET: Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon, Justin Suh

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Valspar Championship.

Tee Times Groups 7:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Brian Stuard, Robby Shelton 7:45 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, S.H. Kim 7:51 a.m. Martin Trainer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Streelman 7:56 a.m.* Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Tyson Alexander 8:02 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg 8:07 a.m.* Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 8:13 a.m. Chad Ramey, Jim Hermanl, Nick Taylor 8:18 a.m.* Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 8:24 a.m. Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan 8:29 a.m.* Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 8:35 a.m. Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt 8:40 a.m.* Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Luke List 8:46 a.m. James Hahn, Adam Schenk, Mark Hubbard 8:51 a.m.* Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith 8:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Ben Martin, David Lipsky 9:02 a.m.* Ryan Armour, Matt Wallace, Doug Ghim 9:08 a.m. Brent Grant, Carl Yuan, Cole Hammer 9:13 a.m.* Rory Sabbatini, Lee Hodges, Eric Cole 9:19 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone, Danny Guise 9:24 a.m.* Dylan Wu, Tano Goya, Pierceson Coody 9:30 a.m. Nick Hardy, Austin Eckroat, Greg Koch 9:35 a.m.* Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews, Ludvig Aberg (a) 9:41 a.m. Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Nick Gabrelcik (a) 9:46 a.m.* Harry Higgs, Scott Harrington, Chris Nido 12:30 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley 12:35 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Kelly Kraft, Justin Lower 12:41 p.m.* Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Matthias Schwab 12:46 p.m. Jimmy Walker, David Lingmerth, Chesson Hadley 12:52 p.m.* Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu 12:57 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati 1:03 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson 1:08 p.m. Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland 1:14 p.m.* Lucas Glover, Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird 1:19 p.m. J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen 1:25 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Erik van Rooyen, J.B. Holmes 1:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Webb Simpson 1:36 p.m.* Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor 1:41 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Cameron Percy 1:47 p.m.* Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Doc Redman 1:52 p.m. Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda 1:58 p.m.* Davis Riley, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman 2:03 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon, Justin Suh 2:09 p.m.* Harry Hall, Sam Stevens, John VanDerLaan 2:14 p.m. Erik Barnes, Akshay Bhatia, Victor Perez 2:20 p.m.* Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Peter Knade 2:25 p.m. Andrew Novak, Kyle Westmoreland, Vincent Norrman 2:31 p.m.* Carson Young, Trevor Werbylo, Alex Chiarella 2:36 p.m. MJ Daffue, Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Valspar Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort is famous for its final three holes on the back nine known as the Snake Pit.

While Copperhead Course is generally a difficult terrain to begin with, the field will be facing tough weather conditions in Palm Harbor this weekend. The wind conditions will be rough all weekend with wind gusts peaking almost 27 mph.

In addition, there is guaranteed rain on Saturday to begin the third round. That day, tere’s a high chance that the round will be suspended or delayed due to the extreme weather conditions at Copperhead Course.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Valspar Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 75 / 52 E 12 mph (19 mph) 0% SE 12 mph (17 mph ) 0% Friday 72 / 63 SE 16 mph (25 mph) 20% S 21 mph (31 mph) 30% Saturday 72 / 64 S 17 mph (27 mph) 90% W 18 mph (27 mph) 80% Sunday 66 / 54 N 16 mph (24 mph) 80% N 16 mph (23 mph) 10%

