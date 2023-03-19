Featured

Valspar Championship: Fleetwood, Spieth Eye Championship Heading Into Sunday

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
jordan_spieth_ap_03162023

Jordan Spieth is poised to capitalize on his decision to add the 2023 Valspar Championship to his schedule as he enters the final round just one stroke behind the leader, Adam Schenk, at Innisbrook. Despite not having played in the Tampa area since 2018, Spieth’s inclusion of the Valspar could be a pivotal moment for his summer if he manages to turn this opportunity into a victory.

A Big Moving Day For Spieth

The 2015 champion got off to a fantastic start on Moving Day, with an eagle on the opening hole propelling Jordan Spieth to the top of the leaderboard, where he remained until a final-hole bogey dropped him out of a share of the lead. Spieth added another birdie on the 5th hole, taking him to 8 under, but the remaining 12 holes were a rollercoaster ride of five bogeys, four birdies, and three pars. While Spieth recovered from each dropped shot, his inconsistent play could open the door for someone else to sneak in and claim the victory at the Copperhead Course.

Fleetwood Eyeing First WIn

Tommy Fleetwood, the English golfer, has been showing promising form on the PGA Tour and seems poised to clinch a victory in the near future. He heads into Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship tied with Jordan Spieth, just one shot behind leader Adam Schenk. Fleetwood, who won on the DP World Tour in the fall of 2022, has a golden opportunity to secure his first victory on American soil but will have to overcome both Schenk and Spieth.

Can Adam Schenk Close It Out?

It will be interesting to see if the current leader Adam Schenk can maintain his composure and execute his game plan on Sunday to help close out his first win on the PGA Tour.  Schenk has been in contention on the tour before and that could work to his advantage. However, with Spieth and Fleetwood hot on his heels, he will need to stay focused and not let the pressure get to him, something clearly easier said than done. If he can continue to hit fairways and greens and make some putts, he has a legitimate shot to claim his first PGA Tour title.

2023 Valspar Championship Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:40 PM Adam Schenk Jordan Spieth
1:30 PM Tommy Fleetwood Webb Simpson
1:20 PM Taylor Moore Cody Gribble
1:10 PM Patton Kizzire Wyndham Clark
1:00 PM Matt Wallace Chad Ramey
12:50 PM Zac Blair David Lingmerth
12:40 PM Michael Thompson J.T. Poston
12:30 PM Davis Riley Dylan Wu
12:15 PM Alex Smalley Stephan Jaeger
12:05 PM Adam Long Doc Redman
11:55 AM Sean O’Hair Kevin Streelman
11:45 AM Nick Taylor Justin Thomas
11:35 AM Cameron Percy Garrick Higgo
11:25 AM Sam Ryder Sam Burns
11:15 AM David Lipsky Michael Kim
11:05 AM Zecheng Dou Lucas Glover
10:50 AM Rory Sabbatini Byeong Hun An
10:40 AM Andrew Novak Richy Werenski
10:30 AM Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman
10:20 AM Denny McCarthy Gary Woodland
10:10 AM Trevor Werbylo Ben Martin
10:00 AM Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok
9:50 AM MJ Daffue Will Gordon
9:40 AM Henrik Norlander Erik van Rooyen
9:25 AM Ryan Armour Joseph Bramlett
9:15 AM Andrew Landry Lee Hodges
9:05 AM Justin Rose Justin Suh
8:55 AM S.H. Kim Joel Dahmen
8:45 AM Maverick McNealy Greyson Sigg
8:35 AM Hank Lebioda Jason Dufner
8:25 AM Ludvig Aberg Patrick Rodgers
8:16 AM Harrison Endycott Tyson Alexander
8:07 AM Nick Gabrelcik Carl Yuan
7:58 AM Victor Perez Ryan Gerard
7:49 AM K.H. Lee Ryan Brehm
7:40 AM Trevor Cone James Hahn

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Golf News and Rumors PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
New Orleans Saints v New York Giants

Sterling Shepard Agrees to One Year Deal With Giants

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 12 2023
Featured
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
3 Possible Landing Spots For Adam Thielen
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 10 2023
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Fred VanVleet
League Fines Fred VanVleet for Comments on Officials
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 10 2023
Featured
Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.
New York Jets Release Braxton Berrios
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 9 2023
Featured
The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
Aaron Rodgers Granted Permission to Speak to New York Jets
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 7 2023
Featured
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Free Agency 2023: 4 Potential Destinations for DJ Chark
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 3 2023
Featured
Bobby Wagner
3 Potential Destinations for Bobby Wagner
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top