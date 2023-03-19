Valspar Championship: Fleetwood, Spieth Eye Championship Heading Into Sunday

Jordan Spieth is poised to capitalize on his decision to add the 2023 Valspar Championship to his schedule as he enters the final round just one stroke behind the leader, Adam Schenk, at Innisbrook. Despite not having played in the Tampa area since 2018, Spieth’s inclusion of the Valspar could be a pivotal moment for his summer if he manages to turn this opportunity into a victory.

A Big Moving Day For Spieth

The 2015 champion got off to a fantastic start on Moving Day, with an eagle on the opening hole propelling Jordan Spieth to the top of the leaderboard, where he remained until a final-hole bogey dropped him out of a share of the lead. Spieth added another birdie on the 5th hole, taking him to 8 under, but the remaining 12 holes were a rollercoaster ride of five bogeys, four birdies, and three pars. While Spieth recovered from each dropped shot, his inconsistent play could open the door for someone else to sneak in and claim the victory at the Copperhead Course.

Fleetwood Eyeing First WIn

Tommy Fleetwood, the English golfer, has been showing promising form on the PGA Tour and seems poised to clinch a victory in the near future. He heads into Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship tied with Jordan Spieth, just one shot behind leader Adam Schenk. Fleetwood, who won on the DP World Tour in the fall of 2022, has a golden opportunity to secure his first victory on American soil but will have to overcome both Schenk and Spieth.

Can Adam Schenk Close It Out?

It will be interesting to see if the current leader Adam Schenk can maintain his composure and execute his game plan on Sunday to help close out his first win on the PGA Tour. Schenk has been in contention on the tour before and that could work to his advantage. However, with Spieth and Fleetwood hot on his heels, he will need to stay focused and not let the pressure get to him, something clearly easier said than done. If he can continue to hit fairways and greens and make some putts, he has a legitimate shot to claim his first PGA Tour title.

2023 Valspar Championship Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 1:40 PM Adam Schenk Jordan Spieth 1:30 PM Tommy Fleetwood Webb Simpson 1:20 PM Taylor Moore Cody Gribble 1:10 PM Patton Kizzire Wyndham Clark 1:00 PM Matt Wallace Chad Ramey 12:50 PM Zac Blair David Lingmerth 12:40 PM Michael Thompson J.T. Poston 12:30 PM Davis Riley Dylan Wu 12:15 PM Alex Smalley Stephan Jaeger 12:05 PM Adam Long Doc Redman 11:55 AM Sean O’Hair Kevin Streelman 11:45 AM Nick Taylor Justin Thomas 11:35 AM Cameron Percy Garrick Higgo 11:25 AM Sam Ryder Sam Burns 11:15 AM David Lipsky Michael Kim 11:05 AM Zecheng Dou Lucas Glover 10:50 AM Rory Sabbatini Byeong Hun An 10:40 AM Andrew Novak Richy Werenski 10:30 AM Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman 10:20 AM Denny McCarthy Gary Woodland 10:10 AM Trevor Werbylo Ben Martin 10:00 AM Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok 9:50 AM MJ Daffue Will Gordon 9:40 AM Henrik Norlander Erik van Rooyen 9:25 AM Ryan Armour Joseph Bramlett 9:15 AM Andrew Landry Lee Hodges 9:05 AM Justin Rose Justin Suh 8:55 AM S.H. Kim Joel Dahmen 8:45 AM Maverick McNealy Greyson Sigg 8:35 AM Hank Lebioda Jason Dufner 8:25 AM Ludvig Aberg Patrick Rodgers 8:16 AM Harrison Endycott Tyson Alexander 8:07 AM Nick Gabrelcik Carl Yuan 7:58 AM Victor Perez Ryan Gerard 7:49 AM K.H. Lee Ryan Brehm 7:40 AM Trevor Cone James Hahn