Vance Hanson has been a regular contributor for twinspires.com, kentuckyderby.com and brisnet.com. There is no doubt that he has inside knowledge of all the intriguing horse racing storylines in Louisville as he is part of the Churchill Downs Incorporated family.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Vance Hanson Kentucky Derby Picks | Vance Hanson Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Vance Hanson has a rich history of horse racing knowledge. His prior job experiences include being a handicapper for the Daily Racing Form and as a publicity assistant at Canterbury Park.

Mandarin Hero (+1600)

While Derma Sotogake has been the most popular Japanese horse, there is no doubt that Vance Hanson likes Mandarin Hero significantly more. One reason is because Mandarin Hero has some experience competing in a prep run in the United States. Even though Mandarin Hero jockey Kazushi Kimura is a native of Hokkaido, Japan, he has plenty of experience riding in North America, as he is very familiar at the Woodbine race track in Ontario and the Santa Anita Park in northern California.

Forte (+330)

Hanson was very impressed with how Forte performed in winning the Florida Derby. He won despite some significant challenges in the early going, but came away with a strong finish and won his last race before the biggest horse race of his career.

Tapit Trice (+550)

Hanson firmly believes Tapit Trice needs to be a contender due to the fact of the horse’s consistency. Like Forte, Tapit Trice had a strong winter and spring. The one concern Hanson has of Tapit Trice is the fact this horse is not the fastest starter. This could cost Tapit Trice if the Kentucky Derby ends up being a very fast race.

Angel of Empire (+700)

What Hanson likes best of Angel of Empire is his ability to accelerate quickly. This could be a very beneficial quality if Angel of Empire is in the middle of the pack midway through the race. The fact that this horse won the Arkansas Derby will put him in contention in Kentucky.

