VanVleet, Siakim Lead Raptors To Big Win

Fred VanVleet and Paskal Siakim combined for 63 points leading the Raptors to a big win over the Pistons on Sunday. Jerami Grant led Detroit (22-35) with 30 points and six rebounds, while Mason Plumlee added a double-double of 17 and 10 rebounds. Delon Wright chipped in with 19 points and five assists off the bench.

Raptors Lead Throughout

The Raptors held a double-digit lead for much of the game, but the Pistons mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to one with just under a minute to play. However, VanVleet hit a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining to give the Raptors a four-point lead, and they held on for the win despite a late basket from Grant.

With the victory, the Raptors improved to 27-31 on the season and are now just half a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Detroit remains in 12th place in the East with a record of 22-35.

Siakam scored six of the Raptors’ first eight points in the final frame to give Toronto a 92-78 edge 1:56 in.

But Detroit made a run as two Burks free throws with 33.1 seconds made it a 116-110 game.

A Barnes turnover led to Jaden Ivey hitting a three-pointer to trim the Pistons’ deficit to three with 10.1 remaining. After two VanVleet free throws made it 118-113 with seven seconds on the clock, Bogdanovic cut it to three again with two free throws of his own.

Raptors Hold On

Despite the late push from the Pistons, the Raptors managed to hold on for the win, thanks in large part to VanVleet’s clutch performance down the stretch. The guard hit five of seven shots in the fourth quarter and hit all 11 of his free throws.

The Raptors continued to lead for most of the fourth quarter, but the Pistons made a late push, led by Burks and Bogdanovic. With 33.1 seconds left, two Burks free throws brought Detroit within six points, 116-110. The Pistons then trimmed the deficit to three with 10.1 seconds left after a three-pointer from Jaden Ivey.

However, VanVleet’s two free throws with seven seconds on the clock secured the win for Toronto. Despite the late rally, the Raptors held on for a 119-118 victory over the Pistons.