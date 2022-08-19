Vaughn Grissom is a game changer for Braves

Some of the Atlanta Braves’ top prospects have been called up to the MLB and have done wonders for the team. Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom are the two guys that can truly make a huge addition to this already star-studded roster.

Vaughn Grissom Is a Future Star

Vaughn scored from first base on a base hit against the Atlanta Braves. He was running on the pitch due to a 3-2 count, but the speed he showed off is still impressive nonetheless. Grissom and others in the Braves organization had the following to say about the play, according to MLB.com

“I wasn’t thrilled at first. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is probably going to be a close play,’” Grissom said. “When you have two teams like the Mets and Atlanta Braves playing, sometimes, it just comes down to taking a chance on an opportunity,” Washington said. “I took advantage of it and it paid off.” “I didn’t know [Washington had sent Grissom] until I slid and got up and I saw [Grissom] mid-slide,” Harris said. “They called him safe and that really fired me up. I’m just glad he was on the bases, because he’s really aggressive and he wasn’t going to stop for anything.” “This was kind of a big game because this was a two-game swing here,” Snitker said. “This time of year, 3 1/2 games is a lot. I remember that from when people have been chasing us. But you know what, we’ve just got to go out and do whatever we can to win tomorrow.” “I was sitting on the back bench [of the dugout], so I didn’t see the ball go through [the infield],” Fried said. “But I heard the commotion and I sprinted up to the top of the steps. I watched Wash send him and I didn’t know where the ball was. I was watching Vaughn run and he was able to make a really great dive. It was a bang-bang play. I give him credit for running hard.”

Atlanta Confident in the Future

With Autin Riley, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies, and others locked up for the next few seasons, the Atlanta Braves should continue being one of the best teams in baseball. They’re fresh off a World Series and have another chance to repeat what they did a season ago this year.