News

Vegas and Winnipeg Meet in Game 4 of their NHL Playoff Series Monday

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
download (2)

The top seeded Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their opening round NHL playoff series. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre where the Golden Knights are slight -115 moneyline favorites with the Jets at -105. The total is 6. Vegas leads the series 2-1.

Vegas Golden Knights (53-23-5-4, 2-1, #1 seed)

Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday afternoon. It was Amadio’s first career playoff goal:

Jack Eichel scored two power-play goals and also had an assist for the Golden Knights:

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas which scored on its first two shots on goal.

Laurent Brossoit finished with 30 saves for Vegas which won their 22nd straight playoff game when scoring at least three goals in a game.

Winnipeg Jets (47-34-3-1, 1-2, #8 seed)

Four different Winnipeg players put the biscuit in the basket including Kyle Connor who scored the first Jets goal:

The Jets saved the best for last. Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry each scored during the third-period comeback for Winnipeg with Lowry sending the game to overtime with just seconds left in regulation:

Moving on without Morrissey

The Jets lost All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey to a lower-body injury after two shifts in the first period following a knee-to-knee collision with Zach Whitecloud. He’ll miss the remainder of the series.

Morrissey is coming off a career regular season where he notched 76 points in 78 games (second among all Winnipeg skaters) while averaging a team-high 24:14 per game.

It’s not known if he would be able to come back should Winnipeg advance past the Golden Knights.

Game 4 Notes

One bad period can easily wipe out a dominant 40 minutes. The Golden Knights were one goal away from what would’ve been another memorable playoff collapse along the lines of their 2019 meltdown against the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets have already overachieved in the series, stealing Game 1. Now Vegas has regained home ice advantage.

Through 57 games as the ML favorite, Vegas is 36-21. The Golden Knights were also one of the best road teams in the league this season with a 26-7-8 mark.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens

Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top