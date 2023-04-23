Vegas and Winnipeg Meet in Game 4 of their NHL Playoff Series Monday

The top seeded Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their opening round NHL playoff series. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre where the Golden Knights are slight -115 moneyline favorites with the Jets at -105. The total is 6. Vegas leads the series 2-1.

Vegas Golden Knights (53-23-5-4, 2-1, #1 seed)

Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday afternoon. It was Amadio’s first career playoff goal:

IT'S OVER! MICHAEL AMADIO IS THE DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO FOR VEGAS 😱 pic.twitter.com/LB8GwdX2bs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2023

Jack Eichel scored two power-play goals and also had an assist for the Golden Knights:

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas which scored on its first two shots on goal.

Laurent Brossoit finished with 30 saves for Vegas which won their 22nd straight playoff game when scoring at least three goals in a game.

Winnipeg Jets (47-34-3-1, 1-2, #8 seed)

Four different Winnipeg players put the biscuit in the basket including Kyle Connor who scored the first Jets goal:

Kyle Connor gets the Jets on the board ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/BkSdClE3dD — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 22, 2023

The Jets saved the best for last. Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry each scored during the third-period comeback for Winnipeg with Lowry sending the game to overtime with just seconds left in regulation:

IT'S NOT OVER TIL IT'S OVER. Adam Lowry ties it for the Jets with 21 seconds left in regulation! pic.twitter.com/hB5rfKBI1J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2023

Moving on without Morrissey

The Jets lost All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey to a lower-body injury after two shifts in the first period following a knee-to-knee collision with Zach Whitecloud. He’ll miss the remainder of the series.

Here’s the Josh Morrissey injury. It appears to be his right knee. #NHLJets #VGKvsWPG pic.twitter.com/HvDEwphz81 — Spinorama 🔄 Hockey (@spinohockey) April 22, 2023

Morrissey is coming off a career regular season where he notched 76 points in 78 games (second among all Winnipeg skaters) while averaging a team-high 24:14 per game.

It’s not known if he would be able to come back should Winnipeg advance past the Golden Knights.

Game 4 Notes

One bad period can easily wipe out a dominant 40 minutes. The Golden Knights were one goal away from what would’ve been another memorable playoff collapse along the lines of their 2019 meltdown against the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets have already overachieved in the series, stealing Game 1. Now Vegas has regained home ice advantage.

Through 57 games as the ML favorite, Vegas is 36-21. The Golden Knights were also one of the best road teams in the league this season with a 26-7-8 mark.