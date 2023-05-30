The Vegas Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. On Monday, the Golden Knights trounced the Dallas Stars 6-0 in game six of the Western Conference Finals, and in the process won the best out of seven series four games to two. The Golden Knights will now play the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals starting Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Dominant Game Six win over Dallas

The Golden Knights got exceptional goaltending and complete offensive skill on Monday night. Adin Hill of Comox, British Columbia recorded his second shutout of the series, as he also blanked the Stars 4-0 in game three of the series a week ago.

Hill replaced the injured Laurent Brossoit in game three of the Western Conference semifinals, and has been exceptional ever since. In 11 postseason games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hill has a record of seven wins and three losses, with a goals against average of 2.07, save percentage of .937 and two shutouts. Hill’s .937 save percentage leads all goaltenders in the postseason, and his two shutouts are tied with Akira Schmid of the New Jersey Devils.

From an offensive standpoint in game six, William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden led the team in scoring with three points. He had two goals and one assist for three points. Four Canadians had a multi-point game. Michael Amadio of Sault. Ste. Marie, Ontario, William Carrier of LaSalle, Quebec, and Keegan Kolesar of Brandon, Manitoba each had one goal and one assist for two points, while Reilly Smith of Mimico, Ontario had two assists. The other Golden Knights goal scorer was Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec.

Golden Knights’s first Stanley Cup Final

Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season of existence in 2017-18. However, they lost in five games to the Washington Capitals after beating the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets.