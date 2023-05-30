One of these two franchises will be raising the cup for the first time ever

The Vegas Golden Knights have had an incredible journey since their establishment just six seasons ago. They are now heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their short history. Their first appearance in the championship round occurred in their inaugural season, an incredible run that most likely never be replicated by another expansion franchise. Although they fell short in that series against the Washington Capitals, the Golden Knights are determined to bring the Stanley Cup to The Strip this time around.

This Time the Knights are the Favorites

The Golden Knights secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a series-clinching victory over the Dallas Stars. They are considered the favorites to win the series, with a -130 opening line. On the other hand, the Florida Panthers, who entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, are the underdogs with a +110 betting line.

2023 Stanley Cup Final Odds

Stanley Cup Champion Odds Odds Play Vegas Golden Knights -130 Florida Panthers +110

The Panthers Have Hit Their Stride

Similar to their NBA counterpart, the Miami Heat, the Panthers did not have a stellar regular season. However, they found their stride in the playoffs, staging a comeback win against the Boston Bruins in the first round. They continued their impressive run, losing only one game in the subsequent series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s stellar performances have been the stuff of legend and have propelled the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final. After being the NHL’s best team in the regular season last year and falling short in the playoffs, the Panthers have saved their best for the postseason this time around and are hungry to raise The Cup.

In contrast, the Golden Knights had a more conventional path to the Stanley Cup Final. They topped their division during the regular season and continued their success in the playoffs, defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games, followed by the Edmonton Oilers and the Stars in six games each. They’ve been led by first-year head coach and former Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy. While lacking big-name stars, the Golden Knights have showcased their depth and ability to consistently win games all season long. Additionally, they will enjoy the advantage of home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.

This Stanley Cup Final matchup does not feature two traditional powerhouses, as neither the Panthers nor the Golden Knights have won a Stanley Cup in their history. Nonetheless, it promises to be an exciting series. Regardless of whether the Cup ends up in Vegas or Miami, there will undoubtedly be a memorable celebration to mark the occasion.