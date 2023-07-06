Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of his fight with Eimantas Stanionis for the third time, after reportedly fainting during training camp. The highly anticipated fight was scheduled to take place on July 8th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, but has now been postponed indefinitely.
Vergil Ortiz fainted and was hospitalised, hence why his fight vs Eimantas Stanionis has been postponed for a third time, Stanionis’ manager Shelly Finkel has said. [@DanRafael1]
Appendectomy and Illness
This is the third time that the fight has been postponed. The first time was in March, when Ortiz had to back out due to an appendectomy. The fight was then rescheduled for April, but Ortiz had to back out again due to a recurring case of rhabdomyolysis. Ortiz recently told the Big Fight Weekend podcast that he’s at 100% and ready for a fresh start and then unfortunately he fainted and had to back out a third straight time.
Fainting During Training Camp
The health of Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the most important and we are in his corner 100% as he recovers and places his health as a priority.
The fight between Stanionis and Ortiz Jr. was highly anticipated, with both fighters looking to make a statement in the welterweight division. Ortiz Jr. is a rising star in the sport, while Stanionis is the defending WBA (regular) welterweight champion.
Postponed Indefinitely
It is unclear when the fight will be rescheduled, but it is likely to be postponed indefinitely. Fans will have to wait to see these two fighters face off in the ring.
In the meantime, there are other fights on the undercard to look forward to. Undefeated lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KO) will be taking on his stiffest competition to date when he takes on Haskell Rhodes (28-4, 13 KO) in the main event. Also, the WBA, WBC, and WBO World Flyweight championships are on the line when the champ Marlen Esparza takes on No. 1 contender Gabriela Celeste Alaniz.