Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of his fight with Eimantas Stanionis for the third time, after reportedly fainting during training camp. The highly anticipated fight was scheduled to take place on July 8th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, but has now been postponed indefinitely.

Vergil Ortiz fainted and was hospitalised, hence why his fight vs Eimantas Stanionis has been postponed for a third time, Stanionis’ manager Shelly Finkel has said. [@DanRafael1] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 6, 2023

Appendectomy and Illness

This is the third time that the fight has been postponed. The first time was in March, when Ortiz had to back out due to an appendectomy. The fight was then rescheduled for April, but Ortiz had to back out again due to a recurring case of rhabdomyolysis. Ortiz recently told the Big Fight Weekend podcast that he’s at 100% and ready for a fresh start and then unfortunately he fainted and had to back out a third straight time.

Fainting During Training Camp

According to reports, Ortiz fainted during training camp and was taken to the hospital for evaluation . The cause of the fainting spell is not yet known, but it was serious enough to force Ortiz to withdraw from the fight. Ortiz has struggled to make 147 lbs in the past and this could be the underlying reason for his bout cancellations against Stanionis. It could get to the point where Ortiz will need to move up in weight for good in the very near future.

The health of Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the most important and we are in his corner 100% as he recovers and places his health as a priority. Tune in to our #SchofieldRhodes Livestream here:https://t.co/tldaZjUWur pic.twitter.com/hHfT5WQKuq — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 6, 2023

The fight between Stanionis and Ortiz Jr. was highly anticipated, with both fighters looking to make a statement in the welterweight division. Ortiz Jr. is a rising star in the sport, while Stanionis is the defending WBA (regular) welterweight champion.

Postponed Indefinitely

It is unclear when the fight will be rescheduled, but it is likely to be postponed indefinitely. Fans will have to wait to see these two fighters face off in the ring.

In the meantime, there are other fights on the undercard to look forward to. Undefeated lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KO) will be taking on his stiffest competition to date when he takes on Haskell Rhodes (28-4, 13 KO) in the main event. Also, the WBA, WBC, and WBO World Flyweight championships are on the line when the champ Marlen Esparza takes on No. 1 contender Gabriela Celeste Alaniz.

The postponement of the fight between Stanionis and Ortiz Jr. is a disappointment for fans of the sport, who were looking forward to seeing these two fighters face off in the ring. However, the health and safety of the fighters must come first, and it is important that Ortiz Jr. takes the time he needs to recover fully. Fans will have to wait to see when the fight will be rescheduled, but in the meantime, there are other exciting fights on the undercard to look forward to.