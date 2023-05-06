Verifying has emerged as one of the top Kentucky Derby 2023 contenders. Find Verifying’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

With one of the strongest pedigrees in the field, Verifying, the son of Justify and Diva Delite by Repent is expected to be one of the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Since his debut, Verifying has been a highly regarded horse. He is one of four horses that will be entered by Brad Cox at Churchill Downs. Heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Verifying has +1400 odds and will be racing out of post position two.

During the week of the Kentucky Derby, many horses have been withdrawn from the field which has shifted the odds. As horses scratched, Verifying odds of winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby grew stronger.

Since Forte was scratched on Derby Day, Verifying has moved to +1000 on the odds board at BetOnline.

Verifying Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

On the day of the Kentucky Derby, morning line favorite Forte was scratched off the card, which has opened the doors for other contenders like Verifying.

Three other colts have been late scratches, including Skinner, Forte and Practical Move. Now the odds have shifted to Tapit Trice being the favorite at +375 odds. Next, Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), and Verifying (+1000) have watched their odds grow shorter since the announcement.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play Tapit Trice +375 Angel of Empire +500 Derma Sotogake +800 Verifying +1000 Mage +1000 Two Phil’s +1200 Kingsbarns +1200 Mandarin Hero +1400 Confidence Game +1600 Hit Show +2200 Reincarnate +2800 Disarm +3300 Rocket Can +4000 Cyclone Mischief +4000 Jace’s Road +5000 Sun Thunder +5000 Raise Cain +5000 King Russell +6600

Verifying Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Since Saturday morning, Verifying odds have shortened to +1000. Trained by Brad Cox, Verifying has been one of the most highly regarded horses since making his debut. He has a stout pedigree coming from Justify and Diva Delite, by Repent.

He’ll be racing out of post position two and has one of the top speed figures in the field. In six starts, he has two wins and two second place finishes.

Check out the chart below for Verifying’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price information.

Horse Verifying Post Position 2 Odds +1000 Points 54 Jockey Tyler Gaffalionine Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B. Breeder Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC Pedigree Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent Auction Price $775,000

Verifying Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Since debuting last summer, the colt has a total career earnings of $489,900 in six starts. As a two-year-old Verifying won his first race at the Saratoga Race Course and won by 1 ¾ lengths.

While he is not the fastest horse in the field, his speed figures are competitive. Now that a few horses have been scratched, he might have a chance especially with his forwardly-paced running style.

Career Record 6(2-2-0) Career Earnings $489,900 Earnings Per Start $81,650 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 102

Verifying Horse Pedigree

Justify (USA) 2015 Scat Daddy (USA) 2004 Johannesburg (USA) 1999 Hennessy (USA) 1993 Myth (USA) 1993 Love Style (USA) 1999 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Likeable Style (USA) 1990 Stage Magic (USA) 2007 Ghostzapper (USA) 2000 Awesome Again (CAN) 1994 Baby Zip (USA) 1991 Magical Illusion (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 Voodoo Lily (USA) 1987 Diva Delite (USA) 2007 Repent (USA) 1999 Louis Quatorze (USA) 1993 Sovereign Dancer (USA) 1975 On To Royalty (USA) 1985 Baby Grace (ARG) 1981 Cipayo (ARG) 1974 Kathy (ARG) 1970 Tour Hostess Tour d’Or (USA) 1982 Medaille D’Or (CAN) 1976 Debby’s Turn (USA) 1974 Counsels Gal (USA) 1986 High Counsel (USA) 1978 T N T Gal (USA) 1981

Verifying Past Performances and Results

Due to his strong pedigree, there have been high expectations for Verifying. When he made his debut at the Saratoga Race Course, he was favored at -133 odds, and rightfully so, as he won the race by 1 ¾ lengths.

Since his first win, Cox has been patient with the colt. Verifying comes into the Kentucky Derby with a strong runner-up finish against Tapit Trice in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. With a strong inside position at the Kentucky Derby, if the colt is able to keep with the pace, he may just pull off the upset altogether at Churchill Downs.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 102 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 96 Oaklawn Park 1/14/2023 4 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 102 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 6 87 Belmont At The Big A 10/1/2022 10 Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 92 Saratoga 8/27/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 84

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023