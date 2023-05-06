Horse Racing

Verifying Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Verifying Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Verifying has emerged as one of the top Kentucky Derby 2023 contenders. Find Verifying’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

With one of the strongest pedigrees in the field, Verifying, the son of Justify and Diva Delite by Repent is expected to be one of the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Since his debut, Verifying has been a highly regarded horse. He is one of four horses that will be entered by Brad Cox at Churchill Downs. Heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Verifying has +1400 odds and will be racing out of post position two.

During the week of the Kentucky Derby, many horses have been withdrawn from the field which has shifted the odds. As horses scratched, Verifying odds of winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby grew stronger.

Since Forte was scratched on Derby Day, Verifying has moved to +1000 on the odds board at BetOnline.

Verifying Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

On the day of the Kentucky Derby, morning line favorite Forte was scratched off the card, which has opened the doors for other contenders like Verifying.

Three other colts have been late scratches, including Skinner, Forte and Practical Move. Now the odds have shifted to Tapit Trice being the favorite at +375 odds. Next, Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), and Verifying (+1000) have watched their odds grow shorter since the announcement.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Tapit Trice +375 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +500 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotogake +800 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1000 BetOnline logo
Mage +1000 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mandarin Hero +1400 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +1600 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +2200 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +2800 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Cyclone Mischief +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
King Russell +6600 BetOnline logo

Verifying Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Since Saturday morning, Verifying odds have shortened to +1000. Trained by Brad Cox, Verifying has been one of the most highly regarded horses since making his debut. He has a stout pedigree coming from Justify and Diva Delite, by Repent.

He’ll be racing out of post position two and has one of the top speed figures in the field. In six starts, he has two wins and two second place finishes.

Check out the chart below for Verifying’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price information.

Horse Verifying
Post Position 2
Odds +1000
Points 54
Jockey Tyler Gaffalionine
Trainer Brad H. Cox
Owner(s) Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.
Breeder Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC
Pedigree Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent
Auction Price $775,000

Verifying Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Since debuting last summer, the colt has a total career earnings of $489,900 in six starts. As a two-year-old Verifying won his first race at the Saratoga Race Course and won by 1 ¾ lengths.

While he is not the fastest horse in the field, his speed figures are competitive. Now that a few horses have been scratched, he might have a chance especially with his forwardly-paced running style.

Career Record 6(2-2-0)
Career Earnings $489,900
Earnings Per Start $81,650
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 102

Verifying Horse Pedigree

Justify (USA)

2015

 Scat Daddy (USA)

2004

 Johannesburg (USA)

1999

 Hennessy (USA)

1993
Myth (USA)

1993
Love Style (USA)

1999

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Likeable Style (USA)

1990
Stage Magic (USA)

2007

 Ghostzapper (USA)

2000

 Awesome Again (CAN)

1994
Baby Zip (USA)

1991
Magical Illusion (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994
Voodoo Lily (USA)

1987
Diva Delite (USA)

2007

 Repent (USA)

1999

 Louis Quatorze (USA)

1993

 Sovereign Dancer (USA)

1975
On To Royalty (USA)

1985
Baby Grace (ARG)

1981

 Cipayo (ARG)

1974
Kathy (ARG)

1970
Tour Hostess Tour d’Or (USA)

1982

 Medaille D’Or (CAN)

1976
Debby’s Turn (USA)

1974
Counsels Gal (USA)

1986

 High Counsel (USA)

1978
T N T Gal (USA)

1981

Verifying Past Performances and Results

Due to his strong pedigree, there have been high expectations for Verifying. When he made his debut at the Saratoga Race Course, he was favored at -133 odds, and rightfully so, as he won the race by 1 ¾ lengths.

Since his first win, Cox has been patient with the colt. Verifying comes into the Kentucky Derby with a strong runner-up finish against Tapit Trice in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. With a strong inside position at the Kentucky Derby, if the colt is able to keep with the pace, he may just pull off the upset altogether at Churchill Downs.

Track

 Date

Race

Race Type

 Grade

Finish

Speed Figure

Keeneland

 4/8/2023 9

Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)

1

 2

102

Oaklawn Park

 2/25/2023

11

Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)

 2 4

96

Oaklawn Park

 1/14/2023

4

 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 102
Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 6 87
Belmont At The Big A 10/1/2022 10 Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 92
Saratoga 8/27/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 84

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
