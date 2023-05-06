Verifying has emerged as one of the top Kentucky Derby 2023 contenders. Find Verifying’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.
With one of the strongest pedigrees in the field, Verifying, the son of Justify and Diva Delite by Repent is expected to be one of the top Kentucky Derby contenders.
Since his debut, Verifying has been a highly regarded horse. He is one of four horses that will be entered by Brad Cox at Churchill Downs. Heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Verifying has +1400 odds and will be racing out of post position two.
During the week of the Kentucky Derby, many horses have been withdrawn from the field which has shifted the odds. As horses scratched, Verifying odds of winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby grew stronger.
Since Forte was scratched on Derby Day, Verifying has moved to +1000 on the odds board at BetOnline.
Verifying Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
On the day of the Kentucky Derby, morning line favorite Forte was scratched off the card, which has opened the doors for other contenders like Verifying.
Three other colts have been late scratches, including Skinner, Forte and Practical Move. Now the odds have shifted to Tapit Trice being the favorite at +375 odds. Next, Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), and Verifying (+1000) have watched their odds grow shorter since the announcement.
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|Angel of Empire
|+500
|Derma Sotogake
|+800
|Verifying
|+1000
|Mage
|+1000
|Two Phil’s
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mandarin Hero
|+1400
|Confidence Game
|+1600
|Hit Show
|+2200
|Reincarnate
|+2800
|Disarm
|+3300
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Cyclone Mischief
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|King Russell
|+6600
Verifying Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Since Saturday morning, Verifying odds have shortened to +1000. Trained by Brad Cox, Verifying has been one of the most highly regarded horses since making his debut. He has a stout pedigree coming from Justify and Diva Delite, by Repent.
He’ll be racing out of post position two and has one of the top speed figures in the field. In six starts, he has two wins and two second place finishes.
Check out the chart below for Verifying’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price information.
|Horse
|Verifying
|Post Position
|2
|Odds
|+1000
|Points
|54
|Jockey
|Tyler Gaffalionine
|Trainer
|Brad H. Cox
|Owner(s)
|Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.
|Breeder
|Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC
|Pedigree
|Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent
|Auction Price
|$775,000
Verifying Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Since debuting last summer, the colt has a total career earnings of $489,900 in six starts. As a two-year-old Verifying won his first race at the Saratoga Race Course and won by 1 ¾ lengths.
While he is not the fastest horse in the field, his speed figures are competitive. Now that a few horses have been scratched, he might have a chance especially with his forwardly-paced running style.
|Career Record
|6(2-2-0)
|Career Earnings
|$489,900
|Earnings Per Start
|$81,650
|Running Style
|Pacesetter
|Equibase Speed Figure
|102
Verifying Horse Pedigree
|Justify (USA)
2015
|Scat Daddy (USA)
2004
|Johannesburg (USA)
1999
|Hennessy (USA)
1993
|Myth (USA)
1993
|Love Style (USA)
1999
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Likeable Style (USA)
1990
|Stage Magic (USA)
2007
|Ghostzapper (USA)
2000
|Awesome Again (CAN)
1994
|Baby Zip (USA)
1991
|Magical Illusion (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|Voodoo Lily (USA)
1987
|Diva Delite (USA)
2007
|Repent (USA)
1999
|Louis Quatorze (USA)
1993
|Sovereign Dancer (USA)
1975
|On To Royalty (USA)
1985
|Baby Grace (ARG)
1981
|Cipayo (ARG)
1974
|Kathy (ARG)
1970
|Tour Hostess
|Tour d’Or (USA)
1982
|Medaille D’Or (CAN)
1976
|Debby’s Turn (USA)
1974
|Counsels Gal (USA)
1986
|High Counsel (USA)
1978
|T N T Gal (USA)
1981
Verifying Past Performances and Results
Due to his strong pedigree, there have been high expectations for Verifying. When he made his debut at the Saratoga Race Course, he was favored at -133 odds, and rightfully so, as he won the race by 1 ¾ lengths.
Since his first win, Cox has been patient with the colt. Verifying comes into the Kentucky Derby with a strong runner-up finish against Tapit Trice in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. With a strong inside position at the Kentucky Derby, if the colt is able to keep with the pace, he may just pull off the upset altogether at Churchill Downs.
|
Track
|Date
|
Race
|
Race Type
|Grade
|
Finish
|
Speed Figure
|
Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|
Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|
1
|2
|
102
|
Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|
11
|
Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|4
|
96
|
Oaklawn Park
|1/14/2023
|
4
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|102
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|1
|6
|87
|Belmont At The Big A
|10/1/2022
|10
|Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|2
|92
|Saratoga
|8/27/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|84
