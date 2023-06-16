Legal

Vermont Sports Betting: Gov. Phil Scott Signs HB 127 Into Law, Legalizing State’s New Industry

Jeff Hawkins
Not to be left behind, Vermont became the third state to legalize sports betting this year. The Freedom and Unity state became the 29th state, plus the District of Columbia, to sanction online wagering.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday signed House Bill 127 a few hours after North Carolina joined the ranks for legal sports betting states.

Kentucky also recently legitimized sports wagering.

Gov. Phil Scott On Signing HB 127 Into Law: ‘I’m Happy’

Scott has long positioned Vermont for the passage of this legislation.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago and I’m happy the Legislature has come to an agreement, as well,” Scott said in a news release. “We know many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.

“Vermont now joins many other states who have made this move, and I want to thank … members of the Legislature for their collaborative approach on this issue.”

Included in the verbiage of HB 127 includes a minimum betting age of 21 and excludes wagers on in-state college athletics, except for tournaments such as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Also, bettors cannot utilize credit cards to make transactions.

Residents of Vermont will have a choice of up to six betting apps, but the launch of the products is still months away.

Vermont’s DLL Overseeing New Sports Betting Industry

Alison Clarkson, the Vermont Senate majority leader, believes Vermonters will be able to place legal sports wagers as soon as January 2024.

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) has been targeted to govern the state’s new industry. The DLL will oversee license applications for sportsbooks and the drafting of regulations. It also will designate two to six mobile betting apps through a head-to-head bidding process. The DLL also will review license applications and confirm compliance by inspecting the systems.

While Vermont, the second-least populous state, does not have a professional sports team based within state boundaries, the new law establishes a 20 percent revenue share for the state.

With sports betting promising to be a tax windfall, Scott didn’t want Vermont to be left behind.

Legal
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
