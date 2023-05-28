Verstappen Wins in Monaco, Red Bull Continues F1 Domination

Verstappen continues his F1 Dominance in Monaco

Max Verstappen, the Formula One champion, secured a commanding victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, further solidifying his position at the top of the championship standings. The win marked Verstappen’s fourth triumph of the season and extended his lead over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, to 39 points. Red Bull has one every race on the F1 calendar so far this year.

The race saw Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso achieve his best result of the season, finishing in second place for Aston Martin. It was Alonso’s fifth podium finish in six races, although he trailed Verstappen by 28 seconds. Meanwhile, Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured a rare podium for Alpine, clinching third place.

Red Bull’s Dominance Continues

Red Bull’s dominance continued with Verstappen’s victory, making it a clean sweep for the team in all the races so far this season. Verstappen expressed his satisfaction with the win, particularly highlighting the challenging weather conditions during the race and the need to stay composed.

The narrow and dry track in Monaco poses significant difficulties for overtaking, making it one of the toughest circuits in Formula One. Despite this, Verstappen controlled the race for the majority of the event. However, with about 20 laps remaining, heavy rain disrupted the proceedings. The downpour caused chaos, with several drivers struggling on the wrong tires and losing control of their cars. Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari and Kevin Magnussen of Haas were among those affected, while Lance Stroll retired after damaging his Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s strategic decision to switch Verstappen to intermediate tires during the rain shower proved crucial. These tires were better suited to the wet conditions, allowing Verstappen to navigate the tricky conditions and secure his second victory in Monaco, following his triumph in 2021.

Mercedes Trying to Keep Pace

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished fourth and claimed an additional point for the fastest lap. Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, came in fifth, narrowly avoiding a collision with Perez as visibility deteriorated. The moments leading up to the rain easing off were fraught with tension, but a serious accident was thankfully averted.

Fernando Alonso’s third-place finish marked his 103rd podium in Formula One, while Esteban Ocon celebrated his third podium appearance. Both drivers expressed their satisfaction with their performances and hoped for more podium finishes in the future.

Despite receiving a five-second penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner, Russell managed to hold onto fifth place ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Pierre Gasly of Alpine, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri, all representing McLaren, rounded out the top 10.

During qualifying, Verstappen narrowly outpaced Alonso to secure pole position, denying the Spaniard his first pole in 11 years. Perez, the defending race champion, had a challenging start to the weekend, crashing in qualifying and starting from the back of the grid. He ultimately finished in 16th place.

Verstappen’s 39 career Formula One wins have all been achieved with Red Bull, beginning with his debut victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 when he became the youngest-ever Formula One winner at the age of 18. With this victory, Verstappen surpassed Sebastian Vettel’s record of 38 wins for Red Bull during his dominant championship-winning period from 2010 to 2013.

The sinuous 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) street circuit of Monaco provides a significant advantage to the pole sitter if they make a clean start. Verstappen’s flawless getaway, combined with Alonso’s unsuccessful tire strategy, allowed the Dutchman to capitalize on the pole position and secure a commanding victory at one of the most prestigious races in Formula One.