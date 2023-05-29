MLB News and Rumors

Veteran MLB Ump Caught on Stadium Mic Mocking Challenge, Challenge was Correct

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Well, this is pretty awkward.

During a weekend matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins, an umpire crew led by Jeff Nelson found themselves in an uncomfortable predicament when a replay review overturned a critical call at home plate, and their opinion of the challenge was caught on a stadium mic.

The Scenario of the Challenge

The game, which had entered the 10th inning, was hanging in the balance with the Marlins holding a narrow 5-4 lead and the bases loaded with just one out. As Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings hit a potential double-play grounder, it seemed like the Angels had caught a lucky break.

The Angels executed what appeared to be a flawless 1-2-3 double play, igniting hopes of a comeback and giving them a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th. However, upon closer inspection during the replay review, doubts arose regarding Angels catcher Matt Thaiss’ positioning on home plate during the attempted force out. The Marlins seized the opportunity and decided to challenge the call, leading to a critical moment for crew chief Jeff Nelson.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a hot mic captured Nelson inadvertently sharing his thoughts on the challenge with fellow umpire C.B. Bucknor, who had made the initial call. The unintended exposure of their conversation added an extra layer of awkwardness to the situation. The tension heightened as the replay booth deliberated, and when the ruling was announced, it upheld the Marlins’ challenge. The call was overturned, ruling the Marlins’ Yuli Gurriel safe at home, and extending their lead to 6-4.

The Marlins Were Right

What made the incident even more intriguing was the revelation that the Marlins were indeed correct in their challenge. Thaiss had failed to touch home plate, a crucial detail that the home plate umpire, C.B. Bucknor, had missed. Nelson’s unintentional commentary inadvertently exposed the mistake and added further controversy to the already contentious situation, making for a pretty awkward feeling at the ballpark.

The game continued, ultimately ending in an 8-5 victory for the Marlins. However, had the Marlins not challenged the call and the initial ruling stood, the Angels’ run in the bottom of the 10th could have prolonged the game. This incident serves as a reminder of the contentious nature of replay reviews and the challenges they pose for umpires, particularly when their initial calls are overturned. The spotlight intensifies on umpires as their decisions are scrutinized, and the pressure to maintain accuracy and make split-second judgments remains an inherent part of their role in the game.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
