Veteran NFL Coach Slams Patrick Mahomes for ‘Streetball’ Playing Style

When commenting on top quarterbacks in the NFL, one veteran defensive coach slammed Patrick Mahomes’ playing style.

According to the coach, Mahomes resorts to playing ‘streetball’ after teams take away his first option.

Check out what the NFL coach had to say about Mahomes below.

“We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence,” this voter said. “And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a 1. I think that is a 2. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball.”

This single voter prevented Mahomes from tying Rodgers for the No. 1 spot.

In the three years that The Athletic’s Mike Sando has been running the column, Mahomes has received 149 Tier 1 votes and just this one single Tier 2 vote.

Big Plays Down For Mahomes, Chiefs in 2021

For the first time last season, opposing defenses managed to find a way to limit the Chiefs’ big plays. Kansas City gained 15 or more yards on only 14.6 percent of its possible pass attempts in 2021, down from 20.3 percent over the previous three seasons, which ranked first in the NFL.

Now, with Tyreek Hill, one of the top NFL wide receivers, in Miami, Mahomes could find it even more difficult to manufacture big plays on offense.

Will Mahomes Dink and Dump More in 2022?

One offensive coach believes Hill’s departure will mark a complete change in philosophy for head coach Andy Reid.

“If I’m playing the optimistic side, I say defenses caught up with them a little bit, they wanted a slow death and he was still on a throw-it-downfield mentality because he had [Tyreek Hill],” an offensive coach said. “Without 10, he will dink and dunk, and they will coach him to that. He will complete so many balls this year because they will get his mind wired for that before the season. Moving Tyreek forced them to a mentality that they would have had to do anyway, and now it’s just easier. It is hard to sell that to a quarterback when you have 10 running around.”

No matter what how the Chiefs decide to operate on offense this season, look for Mahomes to play with a chip on his shoulder.