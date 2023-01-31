Vic Fangio may have not succeeded as the Denver Broncos head coach but he recently became the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator after signing a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite having a terrible tenure with the Broncos, Fangio’s defense has never really been the problem.

After Miami had a close wild-card round loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins looked to bolster their defense by adding one of the most respected coaches on that side of the ball.

According to reports, Fangio signed a three-year deal with a fourth year option with the Dolphins. While no number figure was released, reports have surfaced that the deal will make Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per sources. It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/ynCK2BB2xC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Fangio Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Coordinator

After three seasons, the Dolphins recently fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. Despite punching their way into the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Dolphins had one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Dolphins finished the season 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs.

For the most part, Fangio’s defenses have lived up to his reputation. He has 22 years of experience either as a defensive coordinator or head coach. While he was 19-30 as the Broncos head coach, his defense was never the question.

Fangio has the ability to change the defense around in a hurry and he will be an asset to young head coach Mike McDaniel.

In his career, Fangio’s defense has finished in the top 10 of points allowed or yardage allowed 10 times.

Miami’s Talent on Defense

Despite all the injuries this year, the Dolphins are looking to take another step forward after a year of considerable growth.

Miami has a lot of talent on defense with Christian Wilkins, Jaelen Philips and Kader Kohou. Wilkins had a career year finishing the season with 98 tackles while Philips and Kohou had a stand out season as well.

With free agency and the draft right around the corner, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Dolphins spend some capital on the defensive side of the ball, as Fangio starts to select players that fit his scheme.