NFL News and Rumors

Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Vic Fangio may have not succeeded as the Denver Broncos head coach but he recently became the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator after signing a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite having a terrible tenure with the Broncos, Fangio’s defense has never really been the problem.

After Miami had a close wild-card round loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins looked to bolster their defense by adding one of the most respected coaches on that side of the ball.

According to reports, Fangio signed a three-year deal with a fourth year option with the Dolphins. While no number figure was released, reports have surfaced that the deal will make Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

Fangio Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Coordinator

After three seasons, the Dolphins recently fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. Despite punching their way into the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Dolphins had one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Dolphins finished the season 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs.

For the most part, Fangio’s defenses have lived up to his reputation. He has 22 years of experience either as a defensive coordinator or head coach. While he was 19-30 as the Broncos head coach, his defense was never the question.

Fangio has the ability to change the defense around in a hurry and he will be an asset to young head coach Mike McDaniel.

In his career, Fangio’s defense has finished in the top 10 of points allowed or yardage allowed 10 times.

Miami’s Talent on Defense

Despite all the injuries this year, the Dolphins are looking to take another step forward after a year of considerable growth.

Miami has a lot of talent on defense with Christian Wilkins, Jaelen Philips and Kader Kohou. Wilkins had a career year finishing the season with 98 tackles while Philips and Kohou had a stand out season as well.

With free agency and the draft right around the corner, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Dolphins spend some capital on the defensive side of the ball, as Fangio starts to select players that fit his scheme.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator

Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  27min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Title Game Opens Up NFL Referee Debate Once Again
Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-Kansas City Chiefs Champions Parade
5 Best NFL Players To Never Win A Super Bowl
Author image wendioliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With OC Kellen Moore After Playoff Loss
Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With OC Kellen Moore After Playoff Loss
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe burrow Snow
Best Prop Bets for the NFL Conference Championship Games
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jan 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kevin Durant Gives Super Bowl Prediction, Picks 49ers, Bengals on Podcast
Kevin Durant Gives Super Bowl Prediction, Picks 49ers, Bengals on Podcast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
patrick mahomes ankle
Friday AFC Championship Update: Mahomes and Kelce Status, Chiefs favored by 1.5
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top