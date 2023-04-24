Victor Oladipo (Torn Left Patellar Tendon) Out

The Miami Heat will be down another key contributor this postseason. Just days after Tyler Herro broke his hand in game one, Victor Oladipo is now expected to miss significant time with a torn left patellar tendon. Oladipo was injured during the Heat’s game three win over the one-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The former Indiana Pacer may not be what he once was during his All-Star days, but his presence will still be sorely missed by Miami, especially if they upset the Bucks in the first round.

Victor Oladipo Out for Rest of Playoffs

Victor Oladipo’s Tenure With Miami

Oladipo restructured his contract with the Heat this past summer. He restructured it to a two-year, $18 million deal which gives him a larger salary for his player option in his second year. Oladipo has a $9.45 million player option for next season. He is most likely to pick up that option and use much of next year rehabbing from this injury. Injuries have slowed Victor down over the years which has been a big factor in him being relegated to a bench role.

Since coming to Miami, Oladipo has averaged numbers of 11.0 points, 3.1 total rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Sadly, injuries have also robbed the former steals champion of some of his defensive prowess as he has only tallied 1.3 steals per game during his Miami tenure. His Indiana tenure saw him average nearly two steals per game. Victor Oladipo is still a solid player. Unfortunately, his best days are behind him. However, there was a reason Oladipo was an two-time All-Star with the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo’s Career

For his entire career, the former Most Improved Player of the Year has put up respectable totals. He has tallied 16.9 points, 3.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. When he was with Indiana, Oladipo averaged 20.6 points, 1.9 steals, 4.5 total rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. On top of that, he also averaged a defensive rating of 106 to go along with an offensive rating that was also 106 while in Indiana. During that time, the former university of Indiana product won a steals title, Most Improved Player of the Year award, and even made the All-NBA Team. As one can see, it makes sense why the Miami Heat took a chance on the shooting guard based on his resume. Hopefully, for Oladipo’s sake, he can make a full recovery from this most recent injury.

