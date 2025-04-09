MLB News and Rumors

Victor Robles and Reynaldo Lopez both out three months

The Major League Baseball regular season is approximately two weeks old and we have two significant injuries to start the season that were reported on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic is out three months after undergoing shoulder surgery and Mariners centerfielder Victor Robles of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic is out three months with a broken and dislocated shoulder.

How did the injuries happen?

Lopez felt discomfort in his shoulder after his first start of the 2025 MLB season, a 4-3 Braves loss to the San Diego Padres. He gave up nine hits, two walks, and three earned runs in five innings of work. Robles broke and dislocated his shoulder after making a diving for a ninth inning catch on Sunday in a 5-4 Mariners loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Reynaldo Lopez

Lopez has an earned run average of 5.40 in 2025, but was a National League All-Star in 2024. In 26 games, he had a record of eight wins and five losses with an earned run average of 1.99. Lopez pitched 135 2/3 innings and gave up 108 hits, 30 earned runs, 10 home runs, and 42 walks, to go along with 148 strikeouts, one hold and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.11. Lopez’s hold came in a 3-0 Braves win over the New York Mets on September 30.

Victor Robles

In 2025, Robles is batting .273 with three runs batted in. During 10 games, 44 at bats, and 46 plate appearances, he has scored three runs, and had 12 hits, three doubles, three stolen bases, 15 total bases, one sacrifice fly, with an on base percentage of .283 and a slugging percentage of .341. The sacrifice fly came in a 4-2 Mariners win over the Athletics on March 27.

Last season, Robles split his time with Washington and Seattle. While with the Nationals organization in 2019, he won a World Series. In 2024, Robles batted .307 with four home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 91 games, 254 at bats, and 295 plate appearances, he scored 44 runs and had 78 hits, 20 doubles, 34 stolen bases, 21 walks, 110 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, and three sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .381, and slugging percentage of .433.

 

