NBA News and Rumors

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut Could Happen In Sacramento

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama could make his NBA Summer League Debut in Sacramento.

Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League Debut

The San Antonio Spurs hold the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Barring a change of heart, they will most likely select Wembanyama with the first pick.

The Spurs are scheduled to play at the California Classic in Sacramento. The event takes place a few days before the Las Vegas Summer League, which includes all 30 teams.

The California Classic will take place on July 3 and July 5. Besides the Spurs, the California Classic features the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

Spurs Scheduled To Face Hornets In First Game

In the Spurs’ first game of the classic, they will face the Hornets. Charlotte holds the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, so it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Sacramento.

If Charlotte holds onto the pick, they will choose between top prospects Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins on July 7.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Spurs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles

2023 NBA Finals Schedule: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers
Warriors President And General Manager Bob Myers Steps Down
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
oronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse
76ers Hire Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
58edd250-fdcc-11ed-97d6-3e555ca161cd
NBA Opens Official Investigation in NBA Ref Eric Lewis’ Possible Burner Twitter Account
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Celtics Heat Game 4
Twitter Goes Crazy After Celtics Stun Heat In game 6 with Late Tip to Force Historic Game 7
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
NBA News and Rumors
16851837257407
Karl Malone Auctions Off Haul of Dream Team Gear Earning $5million
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
NBA News and Rumors
16852259908267
Bucks Hire Raptors Assistant Adrian Griffin as Next Head Coach
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top