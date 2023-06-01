Victor Wembanyama could make his NBA Summer League Debut in Sacramento.

Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League Debut

Check out some of #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama best plays from today’s game! Metropolitans 92 take a 2-0 series lead in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/wKJiXS0hiz — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs hold the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Barring a change of heart, they will most likely select Wembanyama with the first pick.

The Spurs are scheduled to play at the California Classic in Sacramento. The event takes place a few days before the Las Vegas Summer League, which includes all 30 teams.

The California Classic will take place on July 3 and July 5. Besides the Spurs, the California Classic features the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

Spurs Scheduled To Face Hornets In First Game

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC IS BACK IN SACRAMENTO pic.twitter.com/3G6x9TqY7Z — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) May 31, 2023

In the Spurs’ first game of the classic, they will face the Hornets. Charlotte holds the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, so it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Sacramento.

If Charlotte holds onto the pick, they will choose between top prospects Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins on July 7.

