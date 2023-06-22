Victor Wembanyama is set to become the first overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama will be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the first pick. Oddsmakers at BetOnline have already listed prop bets for Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, and assists for the upcoming season.

Victor Wembanyama Best Prospect In 20 Years

“Sometimes I wonder what it would’ve been like if I went to college… The truth is, in the world, there are better leagues for players that age than high school and college.” — Victor Wembanyama (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/RHuyMTCgq3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Wembanyama is touted as the best prospect in 20 years, which coincides with the year that LeBron James was drafted.

Wembanyama stands 7-foot-four, 230 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan. He is an athletic specimen will generational talent, as some draft experts believe he has “GOAT” potential. The big man can protect the rim and step out behind the arc to hit a three.

Wembanyama averaged 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds as a 19-year-old in the LNB Pro A in France.

As long as he stays healthy, Wembanyama will become one of the best players in the league sooner rather than later.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets: Expert Picks And Predictions

BetOnline has prop bets involving Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, and assists.

Victor Wembanyama Rebounds Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Rebounds Per Game Odds Play Under 2.5 Blocks -155 Over 2.5 Blocks +115

Victor Wembanyama Assists Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Assists Per Game Odds Play Over 8.5 Rebounds -130 Under 8.5 Rebounds -110

Victor Wembanyama Points Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Points Per Game Odds Play Over 17.5 Points -140 Under 17.5 Points +100

As a 19-year-old, Wembanyama averaged just over 20 points per game.

Wembanyama is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Four of the last five Rookie of the Year winners averaged more than 17.5 points.

Last season, the Spurs leading scorer was Keldon Johnson with 22.0 points, followed by Devin Vassell with 18.5 points.

If Wembanyama is truly the next great prospect, he will become one of the top options for the Spurs. Expect San Antonio to run the offense through Wembanyama, which bodes well for his points. Take the over.

