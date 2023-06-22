NBA News and Rumors

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is set to become the first overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama will be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the first pick. Oddsmakers at BetOnline have already listed prop bets for Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, and assists for the upcoming season.

Victor Wembanyama Best Prospect In 20 Years

Wembanyama is touted as the best prospect in 20 years, which coincides with the year that LeBron James was drafted.

Wembanyama stands 7-foot-four, 230 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan. He is an athletic specimen will generational talent, as some draft experts believe he has “GOAT” potential. The big man can protect the rim and step out behind the arc to hit a three.

Wembanyama averaged 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds as a 19-year-old in the LNB Pro A in France.

As long as he stays healthy, Wembanyama will become one of the best players in the league sooner rather than later.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets: Expert Picks And Predictions

BetOnline has prop bets involving Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, and assists.

Victor Wembanyama Rebounds Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Rebounds Per Game Odds Play
Under 2.5 Blocks -155 BetOnline logo
Over 2.5 Blocks +115 BetOnline logo
Bet on Victor Wembanyama Under 2.5 blocks (-155)

Victor Wembanyama Assists Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Assists Per Game Odds Play
Over 8.5 Rebounds -130 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 Rebounds -110 BetOnline logo
Bet on Victor Wembanyama Under 8.5 rebounds (-110)

Victor Wembanyama Points Per Game

Victor Wembanyama Points Per Game Odds Play
Over 17.5 Points
 -140 BetOnline logo
Under 17.5 Points
 +100 BetOnline logo

As a 19-year-old, Wembanyama averaged just over 20 points per game.

Wembanyama is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Four of the last five Rookie of the Year winners averaged more than 17.5 points.

Last season, the Spurs leading scorer was Keldon Johnson with 22.0 points, followed by Devin Vassell with 18.5 points.

If Wembanyama is truly the next great prospect, he will become one of the top options for the Spurs. Expect San Antonio to run the offense through Wembanyama, which bodes well for his points. Take the over.

Bet on Victor Wembanyama Over 17.5 points (-140)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
