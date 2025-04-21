The Minnesota Vikings began their first day of voluntary workouts on Monday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the status of J.J. McCarthy and his limitations while he rehabs a knee injury.

Kevin O’Connell Talks J.J. McCarthy’s Rehab

After being drafted with the No. 10 pick in 2024, McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his right knee last August.

McCarthy has spent the last eight months rehabbing his knee as he readies for the 2025 season.

According to O’Connell, McCarthy is ready to work this offseason without any limitations.

“I’d consider him full. Really, no limitations,” O’Connell told reporters on Monday (via Vikings). “I want to credit J.J. for how he’s handled these last two, two-and-a-half, three months or so where I think he’s ready to hit the ground running as of today.”

After Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons, the Vikings used their first-round pick to take McCarthy in the 2024 Draft.

McCarthy and Sam Darnold entered training camp in quarterback competition. After McCarthy’s injury, Darnold officially became the starting quarterback.

Darnold responded with the best season of his career, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Under Darnold, the Vikings went 14-3 and qualified for the postseason. However, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round by a score of 27-9.

Despite entertaining negotiations with the Vikings, Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Situation

It’s unofficial, but McCarthy will likely be named the Vikings’ 2025 starting quarterback.

However, McCarthy needs a backup. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the roster, as 2024 quarterbacks Darnold, Jones, and Mullens signed elsewhere in free agency.

Minnesota will add one to two more quarterbacks, and one of them will certainly be a veteran.

The Vikings discussed signing Aaron Rodgers, but the team eventually passed.

Expect the Vikings to sign a veteran sometime after the 2025 NFL Draft.