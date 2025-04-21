NFL News and Rumors

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell On QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘No Limitations’ For Offseason Work

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy points to his head.

The Minnesota Vikings began their first day of voluntary workouts on Monday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the status of J.J. McCarthy and his limitations while he rehabs a knee injury.

Kevin O’Connell Talks J.J. McCarthy’s Rehab

After being drafted with the No. 10 pick in 2024, McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his right knee last August.

McCarthy has spent the last eight months rehabbing his knee as he readies for the 2025 season.

According to O’Connell, McCarthy is ready to work this offseason without any limitations.

“I’d consider him full. Really, no limitations,” O’Connell told reporters on Monday (via Vikings). “I want to credit J.J. for how he’s handled these last two, two-and-a-half, three months or so where I think he’s ready to hit the ground running as of today.”

After Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons, the Vikings used their first-round pick to take McCarthy in the 2024 Draft.

McCarthy and Sam Darnold entered training camp in quarterback competition. After McCarthy’s injury, Darnold officially became the starting quarterback.

Darnold responded with the best season of his career, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Under Darnold, the Vikings went 14-3 and qualified for the postseason. However, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round by a score of 27-9.

Despite entertaining negotiations with the Vikings, Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Situation

It’s unofficial, but McCarthy will likely be named the Vikings’ 2025 starting quarterback.

However, McCarthy needs a backup. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the roster, as 2024 quarterbacks Darnold, Jones, and Mullens signed elsewhere in free agency.

Minnesota will add one to two more quarterbacks, and one of them will certainly be a veteran.

The Vikings discussed signing Aaron Rodgers, but the team eventually passed.

Expect the Vikings to sign a veteran sometime after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
