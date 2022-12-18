NFL News and Rumors

Vikings deliver biggest comeback in NFL history

Jeremy Freeborn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings
National Football League history was made on Saturday as the Minnesota Vikings delivered the biggest comeback of all-time. Down 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts at halftime, the Vikings beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime.

Previous Largest Comeback 

The Buffalo Bills had the previous largest comeback ever. In the American Football Conference wildcard playoff game on January 3, 1993, the Houston Oilers were leading the Bills 35-3 early in the third quarter, only to lose 41-38 in overtime. The game is known as “The Choke”. The Bills would go on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but would lose 52-17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dominant first half by Indianapolis

What we saw on Saturday was stunning beyond belief. The Colts scored all 17 points in the first quarter and all 16 points in the second quarter. Indianapolis got a first quarter touchdown on a 24-yard blocked punt by JoJo Domann of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a second quarter touchdown on a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Julian Blackmon of Layton, Utah.

Great second half by Minnesota

The Vikings got on the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown pass by Kirk Cousins of Barrington, Illinois to K.J. Osborn of Ypsilanti, Michigan with eight minutes and 22 seconds into the second half. The Colts went up by 29 with a 52-yard field goal. That would be all the scoring the Colts would have on this day.

The Vikings would then score 32 consecutive points to win 39-36. After a one-yard touchdown run by C.J. Ham of Duluth, Minnesota, the Vikings had three fourth quarter touchdown passes by Cousins to tie the game at 36. They were of eight yards to Justin Jefferson of Saint Rose, Louisiana, one yard to Adam Thielen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and 64 yards to running back Dalvin Cook of Miami, Florida.

Overtime Field Goal

The Vikings capped the comeback to improve to 11-3 with a 40 yard field goal by Greg Joseph. The game-winning points came with three seconds left in the extra period.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Jeremy Freeborn

